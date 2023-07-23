The Veterans Association of Western New York is holding a PACT Act Screening and Enrollment event Tuesday to help veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange or other toxins access benefits under the new federal law enacted last year.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Niagara Falls VA Clinic, 1300 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls.

Representatives of VA programs including the Veteran Service Center, VA Caregiver Support, Buffalo Vet Center, Women’s Wellness Clinic and PACT Act Nurses will be on hand to help determine eligibility for health care enrollment and compensation benefits through the PACT Act.

The Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act expands and extends eligibility for VA health care and compensation to veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras who were exposed to toxins during their service. It also provides compensation to survivors.

Veterans who attend Tuesday’s session are encouraged to bring their DD214 discharge papers and current tax return. Information on the PACT Act can be found at VA.GOV/PACT or by calling 716-862-8829.