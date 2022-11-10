Veterans Day deals and discounts for vets, active-duty military around Western New York

Some national chains and local business will be showing their appreciation to veterans and active-duty U.S. military members in honor of Veterans Day by offering them freebies or discounts.

Routinely, patrons will be expected to show proof of the U.S. military veteran, active duty, reserve or retired military status to be eligible for free offers or discounts. In addition, some local businesses that are a part of a national chain may or may not be participating in promotional events that being advertised nationally.

Here are some of the businesses and their offers:

Tops Friendly Markets announced that on Friday it will offer an 11% discount to all veterans and active military personnel who shop at any of its locations. Those eligible will be required to show proof of service as a U.S. veteran, active duty, reserve or retired military personnel to receive the discount. The offer excludes pharmacy and fuel purchases, or those made using Instacart, Tops Xpress, gift cards or for office services. By law, alcohol and tobacco purchases are also excluded.

Dunkin’ will offer veterans and all active military personnel a free doughnut of their choice on Friday at participating restaurants across the region.

Explore & More, the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum, will be offering free admission to veterans on Friday and Saturday.

Jet's Pizza, a national chain, will be offering 50% off menu-priced pizzas to military veterans, retirees and active-duty personnel Friday at both its store locations at 5401 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, and 2165 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, when they show their military ID.

Columbia Factory Store, located in the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA in Niagara Falls, is offering veterans a 20% discount on purchases Friday.

Veterans and active military members will be honored with some special promotions Friday and Saturday at the Aquarium of Niagara, 701 Whirlpool St., Niagara Falls. These include free admission for veterans and active military personnel and 50% admissions discount for their family members attending with them. Visiting veterans and active military personnel will also receive a coupon for 20% off on a future booking of an animal interaction program, such as Trainer or a Day, Penguin/Seal Encounter, Pose with a Pinniped, or Lead the Feed. They will also be entitled to a 20% discount in the gift shop.

Kohl's department store is offering active and former military personnel and their families a 30% discount on in-store purchases that will be in effect Friday through Sunday. Patrons will be required to show valid military ID.

New York State is honoring veterans with a statewide free fishing day on Friday.

Veterans on Friday will receive free admission into the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens in South Park where a veteran-themed train display by the Western New York Garden Railway Society will be featured. Veterans will also receive 20% off on membership to the Botanical Gardens.