Veteran's brother disagrees with Cheektowaga park naming plan

Glenn Bateman and Cheektowaga Supervisor Diane Benczkowski disagree on whether naming a park after Bateman's brother, who was killed in Vietnam, diminishes the service of other veterans.
Bateman asked the Town Board in October 2019 to rename Nob Hill Park as "Neil E. Bateman Veterans Memorial Park."
He thought the request was well received, but he said Monday he has heard nothing from the supervisor since then.
The Town Board has scheduled a vote Tuesday night on renaming the park "Veterans Park at Nob Hill."
"We all agreed we want a veterans' park. It's a great, great idea," Benczkowski said. "But nobody committed to Neil Bateman Memorial Park."
Benczkowski said the Town Board reached consensus at an April 27 work session on the "Veterans Park at Nob Hill" idea.
Neil Bateman, a 1966 Maryvale High School graduate, was killed in action two years later in Vietnam as a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division.
He was a popular student and a star on Maryvale's football and wrestling teams. To this day, according to his brother, a Neil Bateman Award is given to an outstanding student at Maryvale's graduation ceremonies.
Bateman said he and his brother's supporters have a $50,000 budget for work in the park, including a treed walkway, benches and walls on which veterans or their families could purchase memorial plaques.
Assemblywoman Monica Wallace of Cheektowaga said she's trying to nail down $25,000 in state funding for the park. But as for the naming issue, "The town representatives should be the ones to decide," Wallace said.
Glenn Bateman wouldn't say how much he's raised, but he said it's "substantial." He said his group has received a corporate donation, and on a GoFundMe.com page he started last September, 51 donors have pledged a total of $4,127.
"Neil was very popular, so this is why money was raised," Glenn Bateman said. "But it doesn't diminish what the other veterans have done. That's a point I made at our meeting in October 2019, a point our committee has made, that this is for all veterans."
"That's his point. That's not everybody's point of view," Benczkowski said. "He's a great advocate, let me tell you. He's a good person, but that's not how we look at it. ... We've gotten some good comments about naming it for all veterans."
As an example, Bateman said the Francis J. Donovan American Legion Post in Cheektowaga, named after a local soldier killed in World War II, "doesn't diminish the other veterans."
"The post is owned by the veterans. They can name it whatever they want," Benczkowski responded. "The park is owned by the municipality. The taxpayers own the park."
She said the town holds Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies at a veterans' monument in the Town Park on Harlem Road, and the Town Board has discussed selling memorial pavers there.
Michael Krege of Cheektowaga, whose son Travis Krege was killed in Iraq in 2006, said neither the town nor Maryvale ever did anything special for him.
"They put us on the back burner, for what reason I do not know," said Krege, who favors the "Veterans Park at Nob Hill" option.
The News was forwarded an email from Jerry Kowalski, commander of the Donovan Post, which said its members have voted unanimously in favor of a Neil Bateman Park, as has the Cheektowaga Veterans Committee, which comprises all veterans' organizations in the town.
"If the supervisor wants to know what to say to other families, say this money was raised by the Neil Bateman Veterans Park Fund for all veterans. All veterans are now honored, and there would not be a park if this project was not started two years ago," Glenn Bateman said. "I tried to make that perfectly clear, but they keep going, 'Well, there's one name attached to it.' That doesn't make sense to me."
Wallace said Bateman cannot tell the town what to do with the money that has been raised, saying: "They have to get the town on board with what they want to do."
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Town Board has been holding its meetings on Zoom, and there is no opportunity for public comment unless a formal public hearing needs to be held, Benczkowski said. The meeting will be seen on YouTube at 8 p.m. Tuesday.