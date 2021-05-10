Veteran's brother disagrees with Cheektowaga park naming plan

Michael Krege of Cheektowaga, whose son Travis Krege was killed in Iraq in 2006, said neither the town nor Maryvale ever did anything special for him.

"They put us on the back burner, for what reason I do not know," said Krege, who favors the "Veterans Park at Nob Hill" option.

The News was forwarded an email from Jerry Kowalski, commander of the Donovan Post, which said its members have voted unanimously in favor of a Neil Bateman Park, as has the Cheektowaga Veterans Committee, which comprises all veterans' organizations in the town.

"If the supervisor wants to know what to say to other families, say this money was raised by the Neil Bateman Veterans Park Fund for all veterans. All veterans are now honored, and there would not be a park if this project was not started two years ago," Glenn Bateman said. "I tried to make that perfectly clear, but they keep going, 'Well, there's one name attached to it.' That doesn't make sense to me."

Wallace said Bateman cannot tell the town what to do with the money that has been raised, saying: "They have to get the town on board with what they want to do."

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Town Board has been holding its meetings on Zoom, and there is no opportunity for public comment unless a formal public hearing needs to be held, Benczkowski said. The meeting will be seen on YouTube at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

