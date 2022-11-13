Veterans Affairs hospital system to hold nursing career fair

The Veterans Affairs Western New York Healthcare System will hold a career fair this week to fill several open health care worker positions.

The Veterans Affairs Nursing Career Fair is looking for registered nurses, nursing assistants and licensed practical nurses to work at its Buffalo and Batavia VA Medical Center locations.

The career fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Buffalo Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 3495 Bailey Ave.

The fair is designed to fast-track the hiring process. Certain qualifying nurses will be offered bonuses, and there will be tuition-free nurse residency training programs available.

Federal VA workers are given 11 paid holidays, savings plans with pensions and matching retirement contributions.

To register and schedule an interview, email VISN2HRSBUWesternNY@va.gov or call 716-862-6709. On the day of the fair, applicants should bring nursing credentials and references, and check in at the Gage Conference Room 503. Walk-in interviews are also available.