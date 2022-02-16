Veteran nonprofit executive to head Botanical Gardens

A familiar face in the local nonprofit community has been named president and CEO of the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens.

Mark Mortenson, who currently holds the same title with the Richardson Center Corp., will succeed David Swarts, who will retire in March after 12 years with the organization.

Mortenson's hire comes as the county attraction is in the midst of a fundraising effort to modernize and expand.

“Mark joins us at a very pivotal time in our master plan," said Michē Needham, who chairs the board of directors. "He has the experience and skill set needed to meet the challenges ahead and connect our community to the natural world through an evolutionary experience.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Mortenson has been president and CEO of the Richardson Center Corp. since 2018, as well as executive director of Lipsey Architecture Center Buffalo. He was president and CEO of the Buffalo Museum of Science and Tifft Nature Preserve from 2007 to 2015, and after moving for a short time to Arizona, returned to Buffalo to take a leadership position at Arc Erie County.