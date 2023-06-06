It didn’t look seaworthy in the beginning, with its wooden frame and no planks, but the marine plywood made from mahogany used on the vessel is strong and lightweight.

Weeks spent of gluing, sanding, planing and painting on Tuesdays and Thursdays paid off for the group of students from St. Mary’s School for the Deaf who built the St. Ayles-style skiff.

The 22-foot-long rowing boat, modeled on a skiff originally brought to Scotland by the Vikings, was made for four oarsmen and a coxswain.

St. Mary's students were among nearly 50 high schoolers who took part in the Buffalo Maritime Center’s boatbuilding program this year. Others hailed from Maritime Charter School, Riverside Academy and Lafayette High School.

This is the first year some of the participating students made a St. Ayles skiff. Others made six-hour canoes and Olmsted skiffs, all launched last week at Hoyt Lake.

Some of the vessels remain as rentals on the lake this summer.

The boatbuilding program, called Hand-to-Hand, started about 15 years ago as a way to engage students and connect with those who may not respond to traditional classroom teaching of science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM.

The first thing students make when they walk through the door at the maritime center isn't a boat. It's a wooden tool box.

It introduces them to working with wood and small tools in the 28,000-square-foot building on Arthur Street that is part educational facility and part workshop for all stages of construction and restoration of kayaks, classic wooden sailboats, skiffs and canoes.

"We build boats, right? Actually what we're doing is we're building a skills base in the kids, because when they walk in the door, they don't really know anything about tools," said Roger Allen, master boatbuilder.

The students learn STEM principles, including fractions and measuring angles, as well as what kind of species of trees are used and why, said Chelsea Moore, education and community outreach coordinator for the maritime center.

“But even more importantly, I think they're learning teamwork, communication skills, they're talking with adults and mentors that they've never met before,” Moore said. “Learning how to work through a process and work with their hands. Learning how to think critically about a problem and then solving it. Building self-confidence and building pride.”

It also has been a learning experience for their mentors, some who did not know sign language and were tasked with showing students how to use hand and power tools. Their teacher, Ron Czech, and teaching assistant, Lisa Bobeck, helped out when interpreting was needed.

Frank Nguyen, a senior at St. Mary’s, has been part of the boatbuilding program for five years.

“It’s good being here,” he said. “I want to learn more about things, not just wood, I want to learn metal.”

While they created a boat that can go in the ocean, Frank and several other students said they liked working on the smaller boats like they did last year.

Senior Magdi Mohamed said through an interpreter that he didn't know much when he started in the program a year ago, but he’s learned a lot along the way. He also said he likes his friends at St. Mary’s, and being able to communicate with them.

“It was hard to get him out of the boat last year, I remember the smile on his face,” said Czech, his teacher.

Staff and students got close to one another, canceling boatbuilding on the day St. Mary's performed "Moana" at school so the adults could attend the show, and bringing cake on students' birthdays.

“The students that leave our program, whether they know it or not, are changed,” Moore said.

This was senior Dalton Burlingame’s second year building a boat. He said through an interpreter that he liked building the smaller boats because they seemed to get done quicker.

He said he thinks he has changed.

Moore agreed. “I think you’re more confident and open and you sign more and talk more,” she said.

One of the last things the students do is go to Hoyt Lake and launch the vessels they made. The St. Ayle’s skiff was not quite finished by launch date, but they did test its seaworthiness last week. They’ll finish it by the end of the school year and the maritime center aims to keep it.

Students got to row in the maritime center’s other St. Ayle’s skiff in Hoyt Lake, although none had rowed before.

Allen said the center wants to start a community rowing program with the skiffs, and raise money to send the students to an international rowing regatta in Scotland next year.

The maiden voyage for the St. Mary's entourage looked a little bumpy at the start, with not all oars in the water at the same time, but Nguyen didn't need words to express his happiness with the trip.

His smile and a thumbs-up said it all.