Verizon Fios subscribers can watch Buffalo Bills games again on WIVB, WNLO

Bills Chiefs Football

Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs runs after a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. 

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Western New York Bills fans who subscribe to Verizon Fios can resume watching the team's games on WIVB-TV and WNLO-TV after the company announced to its subscribers Friday that it has reached an agreement in its retransmission dispute with Nexstar.

Verizon had claimed that Nexstar was proposing to charge an additional 64% more to carry its programming. The dispute affected 13 Nexstar stations in 10 markets, including here in Western New York, where Bills fans with Verizon Fios were left scrambling to watch the Bills' 24-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in a game carried by Channel 4 on Oct. 16.

Fans were able to stream the game on the streaming service Paramount+ or watch it on mobile devices on NFL+.

