Vehicle with special needs child's booster seat inside stolen in Eden

Three vehicles were reported stolen Wednesday night in Eden and one of them contained a specially made booster seat for a special needs child.

The Town of Eden Police Department is asking for the public's help in recovering the vehicle with the seat since the child cannot travel without it.

Eden police said that the vehicle, along with two others, were all stolen from the Woodside Florence Street area of the town. 

Police are asking anyone with information about the thefts or the location of the seat to call the department at 716-992-9211.

Reporter

Michael J. Petro is a business reporter for The Buffalo News. The Buffalo State College graduate is a former sports writer who previously served as the editor of both The Sun and Buffalo Law Journal.

