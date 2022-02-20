Vehicle sought in fatal hit-run accident in Town of Lockport

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a hit-run vehicle that fatally injured a man walking Saturday evening on Akron Road in the Town of Lockport.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle is believed to be a silver or gray newer-model BMW X5 or X6 with front-end damage. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 716-438-3393.

Deputies got a call about 6:30 p.m. reporting an accident on Dysinger Road, then received another call about a man lying in a snowbank along Akron Road near Lincoln Avenue.

The man, whose injuries indicated he had been struck by a vehicle, was taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport, where he died, the Sheriff's Office reported. His name was withheld pending notification of his family.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.