Vehicle sought in fatal hit-run accident in Town of Lockport
The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a hit-run vehicle that fatally injured a man walking Saturday evening on Akron Road in the Town of Lockport.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle is believed to be a silver or gray newer-model BMW X5 or X6 with front-end damage. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 716-438-3393.

Deputies got a call about 6:30 p.m. reporting an accident on Dysinger Road, then received another call about a man lying in a snowbank along Akron Road near Lincoln Avenue.

The man, whose injuries indicated he had been struck by a vehicle, was taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport, where he died, the Sheriff's Office reported. His name was withheld pending notification of his family.

