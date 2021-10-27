 Skip to main content
Vegan Center in Tonawanda to mark first anniversary with Halloween events
Vegan Center in Tonawanda to mark first anniversary with Halloween events

Project Vegan 716: The Vegan Center

The Project Vegan 716: The Vegan Center consignment shop in the City of Tonawanda features plant-based products as well as merchandise from animal rescue groups and sanctuaries.

 Scott Scanlon/Buffalo News

Project Vegan 716: The Vegan Center celebrates its first anniversary this weekend with a wellness fair, family spooktacular and Halloween trick-or-treating.

Marcy Zastrow, owner of Project Vegan 716: The Vegan Center

Marcy Zastrow has been surprised, and pleased, with the growing interest in veganism in Western New York.

“Despite the pandemic, the year has flown by,” said owner Marcy Zastrow, who chose to become vegan at age 12 and opened the center at 60 Broad St. in the City of Tonawanda last Halloween weekend as a gathering site for those who value plant-based eating as part of a healthy lifestyle.

The Vegan Center will host an open house at 4:30 p.m. Thursday that includes a tai chi-Qigong class at 5:30.

A free wellness fair runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Spooktacular Night at The Vegan Center, a presale event, takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. The fair includes food from Buffalo Plant Burger, music, family activities and a costume contest. Tickets cost $15 for children and $20 for adults at eventbrite.com.

The center will host free trick-or-treating and vendors will sell vegan-friendly products from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Project Vegan 716 includes a vegan gift and consignment shop, holistic health offices, resource center, event center and exclusively vegan commercial kitchen. It hosts pop-up markets, workshops, educational seminars, cooking classes, fitness classes, arts and craft shows, wellness fairs and networking events. The consignment shop also features merchandise from animal rescue groups and sanctuaries. 

Current vendors include the Silver Lining for Pit Bulls, Penelope’s Place the Sanctuary, Fleur & Vine, Sugarcane WNY, Go Veggies, Mack’s (granola), 14 degrees, Rawesomely, Effervescence and Calico Tea Days.

Learn more at projectvegan716.com or by calling 716-491-5074.

email: sscanlon@buffnews.com

Twitter: @BNrefresh@ScottBScanlon

