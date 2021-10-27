Vegan Center in Tonawanda to mark first anniversary with Halloween events

Project Vegan 716: The Vegan Center celebrates its first anniversary this weekend with a wellness fair, family spooktacular and Halloween trick-or-treating.

“Despite the pandemic, the year has flown by,” said owner Marcy Zastrow, who chose to become vegan at age 12 and opened the center at 60 Broad St. in the City of Tonawanda last Halloween weekend as a gathering site for those who value plant-based eating as part of a healthy lifestyle.

The Vegan Center will host an open house at 4:30 p.m. Thursday that includes a tai chi-Qigong class at 5:30.

A free wellness fair runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Spooktacular Night at The Vegan Center, a presale event, takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. The fair includes food from Buffalo Plant Burger, music, family activities and a costume contest. Tickets cost $15 for children and $20 for adults at eventbrite.com.

The center will host free trick-or-treating and vendors will sell vegan-friendly products from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday.