Vandals cause extensive damage at Emery Park in South Wales

The Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry has reported an incident of vandalism that took place at Emery Park early in the week of June 28.

Considerable damage was done to the park’s ski lodge and field house, which were broken into after outside security doors were kicked in and forced open.

In addition to the doors of each building being damaged beyond repair, vandals gathered all of the fire extinguishers from the two buildings and discharged them in the ski lodge.

“This type of behavior is not acceptable and is a crime against the entire community,” said County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “Because of these vandals, two groups have had to cancel their reservations at the Ski Lodge while this damage is repaired. Our community is better than this and we are encouraging anyone who might have information about this incident to please come forward.”

Cleanup costs were estimated at $31,000 .

The doors to both facilities will have to be replaced, as well as the fire extinguishers that were discharged during the vandalism.