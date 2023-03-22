A parking area and trail at Zoar Valley will close temporarily this spring and summer for construction improvements.
The Valentine Flats parking area and trail will be closed weekdays to accommodate tree removal in advance of construction this summer, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
A new accessible trail that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act also is being built during the summer.
The parking lot and trail should reopen in April after preliminary work is done, then close again during the summer for construction work.
Other access points, including at Forty Road, Holcomb Pond and Ross Pond areas, will remain open.
The construction is part of a series of actions to improve safety at Zoar Valley. The state installed 450 safety and informational signs and kiosks in 2021.
