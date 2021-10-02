Vaccine outreach easier 'when it's somebody that they can relate to'

The 14-year-old, who said she had doubts about the vaccine before she got it, said a variety of unfounded rumors have led to vaccine hesitancy among those in her peer group.

Walker said she shares with them her own vaccine experience. "I'm vaccinated. Nothing bad happened to me," she tells other young people. She also asks them to think about how they would feel if an unvaccinated relative got sick with Covid-19 and there were steps they could have taken to prevent spread of the illness.

"This is protecting people that you care about," she said. "It's not even just about you, it's about your loved ones."

Hussein, who was born in Kenya and is Somali Bantu, said she is the only person among her parents – who were born in Somalia – and siblings who is vaccinated against Covid-19.

Growing up, her family pursued what would be considered more natural remedies, unless a health issue was critical, because of the high costs of health care, she said.

Some of the people she encounters who are hesitant to get the vaccine have other problems that are a higher priority in their lives than getting the vaccine.