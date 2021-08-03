Vaccine mandates for health care workers draw praise, criticism

Front-line workers in the Veterans Affairs health care system, including at sites in Buffalo and Batavia, and care providers at similar, state-owned facilities must get vaccinated against Covid-19, officials announced last week.
And Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is recommending that all privately run hospitals in New York put in place their own vaccine mandates.
But not everyone is going along with the requirements, leaving a confusing hodgepodge of rules within the health care sector.
For example, nursing students and faculty are required to get vaccinated before entering most area hospitals on a clinical rotation. However, this mandate doesn't apply to the hospital employees they will work side by side with.
When Pamela Riester, a veteran nursing instructor and retired registered nurse, learned about the mandate, she said: "We had to mount a fight. We had to say, 'Why? Why are you doing this?' Even if it's an emergency, you cannot make me do something that's considered experimental."
Employees who have resisted getting the vaccine, and some unions that represent health care workers, brand the mandates as unfair and argue they are less effective than educational campaigns in encouraging people to get the shot.
But with the recent rise in Covid-19 cases across the country, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant, more government agencies and private institutions are requiring that workers get vaccinated. A federal court has ruled employers have the right to impose this mandate.
And health care advocates and national organizations such as the American Medical Association and the American Nurses Association back the requirements, saying it is crucial to boost lagging vaccination rates in this country.
"It's the right thing to do to protect patients and to protect ourselves. Absolutely," said Dr. Nancy H. Nielsen, a former AMA president and currently a senior administrator at the University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences who headed a regional committee on vaccination planning.
More mandates imposed
Vaccinations are moving along steadily – the United States was at 69.3% of all adults with at least one dose, as of Thursday, federal data show – but not nearly at the pace seen in the spring when demand exceeded vaccine supplies.
In New York, where the rate is higher than the national average, nearly 75% of adults have received at least one vaccine dose.
But as public health officials struggle to get shots to those who are reluctant or downright opposed to the vaccine, virus cases have risen.
Positive cases in New York reached an average daily total of 1,774 for the week ending last Tuesday, more than five times the low average figure of 307 as of June 25 but still well below the average highs that exceeded 16,000 per day in early January.
Medical experts say that vaccination is the surest way to slow the spread of the virus. That's why Cuomo, President Biden, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and others are imposing or considering mandates for vast groups of public employees.
Cuomo on Wednesday said all state workers must get vaccinated by Labor Day or face regular testing for the virus. The rule will apply to about 130,000 workers in executive branch agencies.
The law is on the side of employers, based on decades of previous court rulings that allow for compulsory vaccination and recent decisions in favor of Covid-19 vaccine mandates.
The health care sector has led the way this year on vaccine mandates, with hospital systems in Texas, New Jersey and elsewhere firing employees who refused to comply with the new rules.
More recently, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has imposed a vaccine mandate on its patient-facing employees.
"Whenever a veteran or VA employee sets foot in a VA facility, they deserve to know that we have done everything in our power to protect them from Covid-19," VA Secretary Denis McDonough said in a statement.
In Western New York, 700 nurses, dieticians, physical therapists and other employees at the VA hospital in Buffalo, the agency's medical center in Batavia and its regional clinics are subject to the rule, spokesman Terence McGuire said, though he doesn't know how many are already vaccinated. Overall, about 74% of the VA's 2,280 workers here are fully vaccinated, officials said.
Cuomo, for his part, said workers at state-operated hospitals must get vaccinated and can't opt out in favor of frequent testing.
"That is a point of contact that could be a serious spreading event and we want to make sure that those health care workers are vaccinated – period," he said.
The rule applies to facilities including the state's Batavia Veterans Home, where the state Public Employees Federation represents 19 workers.
"We agree with other unions that a vaccination mandate must be bargained between labor and management," the union said in a statement.
Providers balance interests
Most hospitals in this region have not imposed a vaccine requirement, and Cuomo's recommendation to do so has not changed their minds.
Kaleida Health, where 70% of its employees are fully vaccinated, still prefers to make the vaccine accessible to employees without forcing them to get the shot. Kaleida Health operates Buffalo General Medical Center and Oishei Children's Hospital, among other facilities.
"It's an incredibly delicate issue, and there's pros and cons to doing it or not doing it," said Michael P. Hughes, senior vice president and chief administrative officer.
Catholic Health, whose sites include Sisters of Charity and Kenmore Mercy hospitals, said it, too, prefers to educate employees on the merits of the vaccine. The system said 73% of its employees are fully vaccinated.
Unions representing health care workers here and around the state have come out against vaccine requirements.
A flyer posted by 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East at Children's Hospital, for example, states "enhanced Covid-19 testing and continued masking" is enough to keep workers, patients and visitors safe.
"Vaccine mandates are unjust, unnecessary and dismissive to the concerns of health care heroes," the message states.
Buffalo Medical Group, one of the largest medical practices in the area, said it is considering a vaccine requirement but wants to continue to work to encourage vaccine holdouts before mandating they get the shot.
"We've got a lot of things to balance," said Dr. Joseph Corigliano, a family medicine physician and the chairman of the medical group's board, who said a "pretty robust" 84% of employees are vaccinated.
Elderwood does not have a mandate for employees, who are vaccinated at a rate of nearly 76% at its skilled nursing facilities and 70% at the network's assisted living facilities.
"We continue to actively explore all options to improve vaccination rates with the health and safety of our residents and staff as the highest consideration in our decisions," Elderwood spokesman Chuck Hayes said in an email.
'They're being targeted'
Some current and future health care workers chafe at inconsistencies in the requirements.
Riester is a 50-year registered nurse who teaches nursing students at D'Youville College and SUNY Erie Community College. She emphasized her views are her own and don't represent those of the colleges.
She isn't vaccinated, saying she has concerns about possible negative effects and noting federal regulators haven't fully approved the vaccines. She also said she isn't worried about contracting Covid-19 because, even if she does, she believes she is unlikely to become seriously ill or die.
"I'd rather trust my own immune system," she said.
That's why, she said, she wasn't happy to receive a message from Dr. Brian Murray, ECMC's chief medical officer, stating that any faculty and students passing through ECMC or a Kaleida Health hospital – ECMC and Kaleida Health share a parent, Great Lakes Health – on a clinical rotation must show proof of vaccination. The rule took effect June 14.
Riester, who is set to teach clinical groups at both ECMC and Children's Hospital this fall and whose long career included treating children infected with HIV, said she has written to Murray three times raising concerns about the policy with no response.
Her students, she said, are "being persecuted. They're being targeted. They're being told that they need to do this – I am, too," Riester said. "At my age, I will not vax. Therefore, I'll have to retire. So I'll be forced out of my job."
An ECC nursing student and mother of four from Kenmore said she doesn't know what she will do if ECMC maintains this rule for the fall, her final semester before she can graduate with her degree.
She, too, is more worried about the potential harm caused by the vaccine than she is about getting infected again with Covid-19 after testing positive in April.
The student said, if she can't get an exemption, she is considering delaying returning to school, temporarily leaving town to finish at a program without a vaccine mandate or dropping out of nursing school.
The student and Riester both questioned why Great Lakes Health required vaccines for clinical rotation participants but not for employees who spend far more time in the hospitals.
"It really is a measure to protect our staff and continue to try to help our community partners by bringing their students through when and while we can," said Hughes, the Kaleida Health administrator.
At Catholic Health, where the same dichotomy exists, spokeswoman Carrie Sette-Camara said, "Many of the schools and other health providers were already mandating vaccines for students, so we wanted to be consistent in our policies."
UB's Nielsen said vaccine mandates are more than appropriate for hospital workers and students entering the health care field who will engage with patients. Data collected so far shows the vaccine is safe and necessary to stop the spread of the virus, she said.