Vaccine mandates for health care workers draw praise, criticism

Medical experts say that vaccination is the surest way to slow the spread of the virus. That's why Cuomo, President Biden, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and others are imposing or considering mandates for vast groups of public employees.

Cuomo on Wednesday said all state workers must get vaccinated by Labor Day or face regular testing for the virus. The rule will apply to about 130,000 workers in executive branch agencies.

The law is on the side of employers, based on decades of previous court rulings that allow for compulsory vaccination and recent decisions in favor of Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

The health care sector has led the way this year on vaccine mandates, with hospital systems in Texas, New Jersey and elsewhere firing employees who refused to comply with the new rules.

More recently, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has imposed a vaccine mandate on its patient-facing employees.

"Whenever a veteran or VA employee sets foot in a VA facility, they deserve to know that we have done everything in our power to protect them from Covid-19," VA Secretary Denis McDonough said in a statement.