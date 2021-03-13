 Skip to main content
Vaccine clinics planned for veterans of all ages in the Southern Tier
Courtney Domowicz, left, vaccine coordinator, records information as Air Force veteran Bob Rhinehart of Ellington gets his shot from nurse Steve Kriner  at American Legion Herman Kent Post 777 in Jamestown.

 John Hickey

Veterans of all ages who are enrolled with the VA Western New York Healthcare System will have access to the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at clinics in the Jamestown and Olean areas.

Vaccination appointments are being taken for April 10 at Good Times of Olean, 800 E. State St. Veterans who receive their first dose that day will be scheduled to receive their second shot May 1.

An additional 200 first-time vaccines will be available for new appointments in Jamestown on March 21, the same day an earlier batch of veterans receives the second dose. That clinic will be held at Herman Kent American Legion Post, 26 Jackson Ave., Celoron. The second appointment for those who receive their first dose on March 21 will receive their second dose April 11 at the same location.

To reserve a vaccine appointment, call 862-7868.

