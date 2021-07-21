Vaccine clinic for teens and adults scheduled in Hamburg

A Covid-19 vaccine clinic will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 30 at the Town of Hamburg Youth, Senior and Recreation Services building, 4540 Southwestern Blvd.

The clinic is for children and adults. The Pfizer vaccine will be available for adults and children 12 to 17, and the Johnson and Johnson or Moderna vaccine will be given to those 18 and older.

Parental consent is needed for the vaccination of minors.

Proof of identification is required for all those getting vaccines. Proof of identity includes a birth certificate, school ID with birthdate, driver's license or insurance card.

Appointments can be made online at erievax.powerappsportals.us. Pre-registration is suggested, but walk-ins are welcome.