Vaccine appointments for Saturday at UB South to be rescheduled due to storm
UB south vaccination site

New York National Guard Specialist Cameron Perry gives instructions where to park and go to at the UB south vaccination site, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.

 John Hickey

Covid-19 vaccine appointments scheduled for Saturday at the state-run site at the University at Buffalo South Campus in Harriman Hall, 3435 Main St., will be postponed in response to a lake-effect snow warning affecting the area, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Friday.

Appointments will be rescheduled for Sunday and Monday. All other state-run vaccination sites will remain open as scheduled.

Those with appointments scheduled for Saturday at the University at Buffalo site will receive an email or text message rescheduling their vaccination.

Cuomo noted that high snowfall and slippery roads are forecast for Saturday. So appointments at the Buffalo state-run vaccination site are being postponed in the interest of residents' safety.

"I want to be clear – no one will lose their spot and all appointments will be rescheduled for Sunday or Monday when the weather is expected to subside," Cuomo said.

