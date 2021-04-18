Vaccine appointments available at ECMC

Erie County Medical Center announced Sunday that there were some Covid-19 vaccine appointments available at the hospital.
The Vaccine Center at is on the ground floor of the main hospital at 462 Grider St.
Anyone 16 or older can make a reservation at https://www.ecmc.edu/health-services-and-doctors/covid-19/ecmc-covid-19-vaccine-center/.
Tags
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Mary B. Pasciak
Reporter
I have been writing for my hometown paper for more than two decades. These days, I write about how the pandemic is affecting our community. If you have a story idea, call or text me at 716-710-9393, or email me at mpasciak@buffnews.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.