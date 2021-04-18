 Skip to main content
Vaccine appointments available at ECMC
Vaccine appointments available at ECMC

Erie County Medical Center announced Sunday that there were some Covid-19 vaccine appointments available at the hospital.

The Vaccine Center at is on the ground floor of the main hospital at 462 Grider St. 

Anyone 16 or older can make a reservation at https://www.ecmc.edu/health-services-and-doctors/covid-19/ecmc-covid-19-vaccine-center/.

