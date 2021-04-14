Vaccine appointments are getting a lot easier to come by in WNY

"It is a civic duty, in my opinion to take the vaccine," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said during a Wednesday media conference call.

And it no longer requires a desperate scramble.

Three major factors are driving the sudden availability of the vaccines: increased supplies, more options for patients and the fact that about 40% Western New Yorkers already have received at least one dose of the vaccine, thus reducing the number of those still seeking a shot.

"We’re still doing more (shots) than we were a few weeks ago, but we’re seeing a little bit of a lag. We’re seeing that around the western region right now," said Daniel J. Stapleton, Niagara County's public health director.

“I think it’s reflective of the fact that we are beginning to see, up until (Tuesday), a fairly steady stream of supply which allowed those appointments to be made and fulfilled," said Steve Giroux, who owns six pharmacies in Western New York.

"I think there was this press to get a vaccine, and now we are up to 40% of our people who have gotten at least their first shot," said Nielsen, senior associate dean of the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo and also a former president of the American Medical Association.