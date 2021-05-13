Vaccine 'a game changer' for the disabled, including those in group homes

Roughly one in three of those who they serve live in group homes. The rest live with loved ones, or on their own, with help from services that gird their independence.

+4 Covid-19 kills hundreds in group homes for developmentally disabled in N.Y. Since March 2,160 group home residents and 2,599 group home employees in New York have been infected with Covid-19, according to the State Office for People With Developmental

During the vaccine rollout, group home residents fell into the same category of need as essential workers. What happened at People Inc. symbolizes why: 188 of the 855 who live in its 147 residential settings tested positive with the virus, including 10 who died. Most got sick during the second regional Covid-19 peak during and after the winter holidays, Ess said.

Other individuals served by Patient Centered Services and the agencies it fosters began getting vaccinated in early February as part of the 1B-eligible group.

The Erie County Department of Health was among vaccinating agencies that made house calls for those homebound with intellectual and developmental disabilities, as well as created space that allowed for more privacy and assistance for those immunized at vaccination sites. A greater demand for that kind of attention will come after children with autism this week became among those aged 12 to 16 eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, Bartolone said.