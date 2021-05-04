Vaccination outreach grows as local Covid-19 deaths rise among people under age 50

Poloncarz said that of the 91 people who died, only two were fully vaccinated prior to becoming infected with the virus, and both of them had seriously compromised immune systems beforehand.

It can take weeks before all reported deaths for a month come into the county Health Department, so it is still possible that the county may learn of even more deaths for the under-50 age group for April. That would then make April the highest month for Covid-19-related deaths for that age range.

"Too many people have died in the last few months that probably would be here if we had gotten them vaccinated," Poloncarz said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The push to get more individuals to roll up their sleeves and get a shot has gotten much harder in recent weeks. The county Health Department has seen such reduced demand for new vaccinations that it has been scaling back the number of staff and hours at its three main mass vaccination sites – the Erie Community College North and South campuses and KeyBank Center.