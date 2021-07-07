Vaccination clinics Saturday at Albright-Knox Northland, Central Terminal

Covid-19 vaccination clinics will be held Saturday at two Buffalo community sites – the Albright-Knox Northland and the Central Terminal.

Both clinics will offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for ages 18 and older, as well as the first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine series for children ages 12-17.

Parental consent is required for children ages 17 and younger.

Appointments are encouraged via 716-858-2929 or erie.gov/vax, but walk-ins are welcome.

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York will provide giveaways for individuals who are being vaccinated at these clinics.

• The clinic at the Central Terminal, 495 Paderewski Ave., will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This family health and wellness event will also have dance workouts, yoga and fitness activities for kids and adults.

• The clinic at Albright-Knox Northland, 612 Northland Ave., is from 1 to 5 p.m.

Also occurring at the site will be an Albright-Knox Art Truck event, including free outdoor artmaking activities inspired by the "Hervé Tullet: Shape and Color" exhibition that runs through Sept. 12.

