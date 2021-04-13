Vaccinated Bills, Sabres fans can attend games this fall

The full-throated roar of passionate – and vaccinated – Buffalo Bills fans should be heard during next season's games at Highmark Stadium, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Tuesday.

"Our goal is to have a 100% full house for the Bills and the Sabres, starting in the fall," Poloncarz said during a media briefing.

People can make a personal choice about whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19, but those who are not vaccinated will be denied entry into the stadiums, he said.

Poloncarz says that people who refuse to get vaccinated don't have the right to attend Bills and Sabres games because they would put others at risk.

"There is no God-given right to attend a football game," Poloncarz said.

The goal is to put policy in place by preseason in July.

Poloncarz laid down the vaccination policy for the football and hockey teams' home games because the county owns the facilities in which the teams play. No state approval is needed.