VA proposes new $1 billion hospital at or near Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus

WASHINGTON – A $1 billion veterans hospital could be added to the downtown Buffalo skyline thanks to a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs proposal to replace the aging Buffalo VA Medical Center on Bailey Avenue.
VA officials outlined their preliminary proposal for a new hospital at or near the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus in internal documents obtained by The Buffalo News. They stressed that construction of a new hospital is likely years away, but that it's necessary due to the outdated design and structural deficiencies at the Bailey Avenue facility.
"The aging Buffalo VAMC will be replaced with a rightsized facility proximate to Buffalo's health care corridor in order to increase synergies with neighboring providers and resources," according to a working draft of the VA's recommendations to a commission that is planning the future of the mammoth veterans health care system.
The VA documents also call for construction of a new VA hospital in Batavia, although the one in Buffalo would be far bigger.
A new hospital could bring hundreds of additional employees, patients and visitors downtown every day, but the VA plan is expected to be controversial. Residents of the Fruit Belt, just east of the Medical Campus, have long complained of skyrocketing rents and parking problems that could get worse with another hospital in the neighborhood. And then there is the question of what will become of the current VA hospital in the University District – which, the VA noted, has 1.1 million square feet of space, more than New York City's iconic Chrysler Building.
While acknowledging those potential issues, Rep. Brian Higgins cheered the possibility of a new VA hospital.
"Here's the good thing: This recognizes that the veterans of Buffalo and Western New York are deserving of a new, modern health care facility to replace one that is 70 years old and thus is inferior or suboptimal," said Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat. "We want the best possible health care facility for our veterans. The question is how do we achieve that locationally, and in terms of inclusiveness of services."
Local veterans advocate Patrick Welch said the new hospital would be vastly better than the current, outdated one.
"I think it would be a very nice thing for us to have a newer facility," he said. "I've been to some of the newer VA hospitals, particularly in Florida, and you know, they're magnificent facilities. Everything's state of the art."
That's hardly the case with the VA hospital on Bailey Avenue. The VA said in those internal documents that the hospital, built in 1949, is in need of $260.9 million in repairs.
Moreover, the facility suffers from basic structural deficiencies. It's one of only two VA hospitals in the nation without central air conditioning, which "creates challenges in controlling humidity in sterile patient care areas," the VA said in its draft Asset and Infrastructure Review recommendations for Western New York.
The hospital's operating rooms are undersized, thereby limiting the equipment that can be installed in them. Worse yet, operating space is limited.
"Buffalo VAMC has the busiest VA surgical service in New York state and cannot accommodate future projected demand" within its current operating room space, the VA said.
In addition, the hospital corridors are only eight feet wide, narrower than the VA's current design standards. And the current Bailey Avenue site is landlocked, leaving no room for additional development despite a parking shortage.
Under the VA's plan, that outdated hospital would be replaced with a new facility with inpatient medical, surgical and psychiatric beds, as well as a short-stay nursing home. The hospital would also feature an emergency department, primary care offices and rehabilitation facilities, as well as mental and dental health clinics.
Two existing VA clinics at 1325 Main St. and 2963 Main St. would be closed, with their services transferred to the new downtown hospital. Other VA services currently scattered in rental properties – such as a program for homeless veterans and the VA Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center – would also be consolidated in the new site.
In addition, the new hospital would include an expanded residential treatment program for veterans with substance abuse disorders.
While the VA documents broadly describe the services the new VA hospital would provide, they are much less specific about the amount of space that would be needed for the facility or what the new medical center would look like.
It's clear, though, that the VA has a general idea of where the hospital should be built.
"Relocating the Buffalo VAMC near or in the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus will enhance innovation, collaborative care, research and educational opportunities with local community institutions," such as the University at Buffalo, the VA documents said.
Matt Enstice, the president and CEO of the medical campus, said he was unaware that the VA was pondering locating there – but that the idea is "really phenomenal."
"Having a new VA hospital on the medical campus would be a great thing for our community," he said. "We look forward to working with everybody leading this project, to find a way to integrate them into the community."
Enstice said he believes parcels of land on the medical campus are large enough to accommodate a new VA hospital, including one at the corner of Main and Best streets that could incorporate the Summer-Best Metro Rail station. Any such proposal would have to include additional parking to handle the influx of traffic the new facility would produce, he added.
Staffers for local members of Congress attended a briefing on the project on Thursday.
Afterward, Higgins cautioned that local lawmakers need to be vigilant as the plan develops to make sure that important services for veterans don't get curtailed or transferred out of town as part of the effort.
"Yes we want a new, state-of-the-art VA hospital for Buffalo area veterans – a new state-of-the-art hospital that we will shape and not one that’s imposed on us," Higgins said. "I love the local VA and the dedicated professionals that work there. I don’t love the D.C.-based VA bureaucracy."
The Buffalo proposal stems from legislation passed by Congress in 2018 that set up a VA Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission to study the future of the VA's medical facilities. Higgins and many other Democrats opposed that bill, fearing it would lead to the privatization of veterans' health care.
But the VA documents indicate that the agency wants to modernize its health care system – and not just in Buffalo. Noting that the Batavia VA Medical Center was built in 1932 and is in need of $31.8 million in improvements, the VA suggested building a new facility on 12 acres of land the agency owns next to the hospital. VA documents said a new hospital there would cost $148.4 million.