VA proposes new $1 billion hospital at or near Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus

While the VA documents broadly describe the services the new VA hospital would provide, they are much less specific about the amount of space that would be needed for the facility or what the new medical center would look like.

It's clear, though, that the VA has a general idea of where the hospital should be built.

"Relocating the Buffalo VAMC near or in the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus will enhance innovation, collaborative care, research and educational opportunities with local community institutions," such as the University at Buffalo, the VA documents said.

Matt Enstice, the president and CEO of the medical campus, said he was unaware that the VA was pondering locating there – but that the idea is "really phenomenal."

"Having a new VA hospital on the medical campus would be a great thing for our community," he said. "We look forward to working with everybody leading this project, to find a way to integrate them into the community."