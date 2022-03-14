VA proposal for new hospital in downtown Buffalo faces long, tough road

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday unveiled a sweeping proposal to revamp its health care system – including plans for a new "rightsized" hospital in downtown Buffalo – but the process of getting that plan approved is likely to be a long and laborious one.

"The aging Buffalo VAMC will be replaced with a rightsized facility proximate to Buffalo’s health care corridor in order to increase synergies with neighboring providers and resources," the VA said in its recommendations to a congressionally mandated commission reviewing the agency's health facilities. "Outpatient capacity will be both consolidated and expanded to meet current and future veteran demand."

But that proposal is already caught up in a contentious process that will likely take more than two years to resolve. The Buffalo proposal is just part of a nationwide plan that includes the proposed closure of three veterans hospitals and the restructuring of many other facilities: moves that the VA will have to defend publicly in cities across the country.

"We have a year to prove ourselves," Veterans Secretary Denis McDonough said last week in a preview of the plan on a webinar sponsored by the Rand Corp.