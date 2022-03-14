VA proposal for new hospital in downtown Buffalo faces long, tough road

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday unveiled a sweeping proposal to revamp its health care system – including plans for a new "rightsized" hospital in downtown Buffalo – but the process of getting that plan approved is likely to be a long and laborious one.
"The aging Buffalo VAMC will be replaced with a rightsized facility proximate to Buffalo’s health care corridor in order to increase synergies with neighboring providers and resources," the VA said in its recommendations to a congressionally mandated commission reviewing the agency's health facilities. "Outpatient capacity will be both consolidated and expanded to meet current and future veteran demand."
But that proposal is already caught up in a contentious process that will likely take more than two years to resolve. The Buffalo proposal is just part of a nationwide plan that includes the proposed closure of three veterans hospitals and the restructuring of many other facilities: moves that the VA will have to defend publicly in cities across the country.
"We have a year to prove ourselves," Veterans Secretary Denis McDonough said last week in a preview of the plan on a webinar sponsored by the Rand Corp.
Congress has not yet confirmed the members of the VA Assets and Infrastructure Review Commission, which is supposed to hold hearings on the specific proposals. Then next February, the commission will send a report to President Biden in which it can either accept or reject the VA recommendations. Biden then will send the report to Congress, which has the option of rejecting it in total or letting it become law.
In drawing up its recommendations, the VA took a deep dive into the demographics of individual markets and their facilities and then tailored each recommendation for each place.
The agency determined that Buffalo needs a new facility, McDonough said, because the current hospital is dated and because the population of veterans in the area is projected to remain high.
In its written proposal, the VA said it wants to build a $1 billion hospital in Buffalo because the current one – a building that opened in 1949 on Bailey Avenue adjacent to the University at Buffalo South Campus – is too big, too old and poorly located.
The current facility, which has more than 1.1 million square feet of space, had an average of 109.4 patients a day for inpatient stays in fiscal 2019, the VA said.
The number of veterans enrolled in the VA health system in Western New York is projected to shrink 15.8% by 2029, while the demand for inpatient medical and surgical services is projected to shrink 13.9%, the VA report said. The agency forecasts demand for inpatient mental health services to fall, too, while projecting an increase in demand for long-term care, rehabilitation and outpatient services.
That being the case, the VA said it makes sense for Buffalo to have a new veterans hospital better aligned with what veterans will need in coming years. The report did not say, however, how big the new Buffalo VA hospital would be or specify anything about its design.
Support Local Journalism
The VA said the current hospital, which lacks central air conditioning and has rooms and hallways that are too small, "does not meet current design standards." Its infrastructure systems are failing, so the facility costs $14.1 million annually to maintain and needs $260.9 million in improvements. The VA concluded it would be more efficient in the long run to replace the existing Buffalo hospital with a new one.
In addition, "the Buffalo VAMC’s current location is sub-optimal; it is not proximate to the medical corridor in downtown Buffalo, which was created to foster collaboration among member institutions, their employees, and the community," the VA report said. "Relocating the Buffalo VAMC near or in the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus will enhance innovation, collaborative care, research and educational opportunities with local community institutions, including with VA’s academic affiliate, the State University of New York (SUNY) at Buffalo."
Most importantly, the VA said, veterans would get better care in a new facility.
"Quality is improved through the proposed replacement Buffalo, New York VAMC," the agency said. "This new infrastructure will aid in improving the patient experience with care delivery provided in modern spaces and aid in the recruitment of staff with facilities offering the latest technology."
The VA also proposes closing two clinics in Buffalo and relocating their services to the new hospital. Meanwhile, the agency proposes replacing the current Batavia VA Medical Center, which was built in 1932, with a new facility adjacent to the current outdated one.
The Batavia facility would also become a hub for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
"The Batavia VAMC has 12.0 acres available for additional development," the VA noted. "Relocating and expanding outpatient services to a purpose-built, rightsized facility on the Batavia VAMC campus will meet the growing needs of the veteran population."
The construction of a new VA facility at the Medical Campus would also mean a big change for the University District, which would lose the hundreds of employees and daily visitors who now frequent the veterans hospital.
The Buffalo News first reported earlier this month that the VA wants to build a new hospital in Buffalo – a move that would likely stir some opposition in the nearby Fruit Belt neighborhood, where residents complain of parking congestion and rent increases that they blame on the burgeoning Medical Campus.
Opposition to local proposals in the VA plan has already surfaced in other parts of the country. On Sunday, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, a Staten Island Republican, held two events to protest the proposed closure of the Brooklyn VA Medical Center. And the South Dakota congressional delegation last week announced its opposition to the curtailing of services at three rural clinics in that state.
But McDonough said it's important for the VA to take a comprehensive look at its facilities and make sure they are properly aligned with where veterans will be living in the future.
What's more, he said it's important for the VA to replace facilities that, in some cases, have long outlived their usefulness.
"We have one facility that has a tree growing through the building," he said at the Rand event. "That's not clinical best practice."