VA officials to visit cemetery amid growing safety concerns

WASHINGTON – A top construction executive from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will visit the Western New York National Cemetery in Pembroke in April amid growing concerns from veterans advocates about traffic hazards at the intersection nearest to the cemetery.
Michael Brennan, executive director of the VA Office of Construction and Facilities Management, is scheduled to visit the veterans cemetery, along with several other top officials of the VA construction office the week of April 4. Les' Melnyk, spokesman for the VA's National Cemetery Administration, confirmed the coming visit.
'It could have been avoided': VA Cemetery planners' warnings went unheeded before crash killed two vets
"I think that my dad would most definitely happily give up his life to bring light to a dangerous situation and save somebody else's life," the daughter of one of the accident victims said.
"Officials regularly travel to cemeteries to observe construction progress as well as any other items deemed necessary, such as visiting with staff," Melnyk said via email. "We have committed to conducting another traffic study of the intersection of Route 77 and Indian Falls Road with the New York State Department of Transportation."
The VA announced that it would do that study three days after a Feb. 13 Buffalo News story reported that two VA officials pushed for safety changes at the intersection of Route 77 and Indian Falls Road, only to be reprimanded for it. More than a year after those two VA officials were punished, two veterans from Lockport – Christopher Rowell and Arnold Herdendorf – were killed at that intersection when they ran a stop sign and drove into the path of an oncoming tractor-trailer.
Some veterans, however, say that instead of studying the intersection, the VA and the state DOT should instead just rapidly fix it.
The two federal employees who pushed for a safe redesign of the intersection near Western New York's new veterans cemetery are now in what one supporter described as "professional purgatory."
"I have been calling our representatives about NOT needing a study, as there was already one completed and the road, trees and lines on the road have not changed. Therefore, there is no need to redo the study," said Marlene Roll, the national and state legislative chairperson for Veterans of Foreign Wars. "Just pick up the one that was done and read it."
Support Local Journalism
The VA actually conducted two traffic studies before building the new veterans cemetery, which was built in late 2020 – but neither recommended major changes to the intersection beyond a right-turn lane from Route 77 onto Indian Falls Road.
Now, though, veterans advocates say it is clear that the intersection is in need of improvement.
"The VA did little to resolve the safety issues at the intersection and on September 22, 2021, two veterans died because of it," Michael Hoag, the commander of the state VFW, and Robert J. Mitchell, the group's state adjutant, said in a letter last week to Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough. "It seems that these men should not have had to give their lives to fix such an obvious problem."
Guy Godios of the City of Tonawanda, a member of Vietnam Veterans of America, as well as the Patriot Guard that serves at memorial services at the cemetery, said he has repeatedly encountered troubles at the intersection. He attributes those problems to drivers traveling at high speeds on Route 77 and the unusual angle at the intersection with Indian Falls Road.
The commitment to a new safety investigation came amid a growing sense of rage over a Buffalo News story detailing how federal bureaucrats quashed an effort to improve the intersection of Route 77 and Indian Falls Road
"I have been witness to cars slamming their brakes and the sounds of screeching tires as they come upon the slowed and turning vehicles" leaving Route 77 to turn onto Indian Falls Road, where the cemetery entrance is located, he said. "I have had near-misses while trying to turn left from the country road" onto Route 77.
Brennan – the top VA official who will be visiting the cemetery in April – played a key role in reprimanding Peter C. Rizzo, the VA project manager who was transferred away from the project after pushing for safety changes at the intersection. A June 2020 email to Rizzo from his supervisor, Anne Marie Sweet-Abshire, indicated his removal was connected to suspicions that he was in touch with the office of Sen. Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat who now serves as majority leader.
In that email, Sweet-Abshire said a VA official named Ed Gully had asked her to remove Rizzo upon instructions from Brennan.
"When I asked Ed why Dr. Brennan had requested your removal, he did not appear to know himself," Sweet-Abshire replied. "However, he did ask me if I thought you had been the person who leaked information to Sen. Schumer’s office, based on a recent letter being very detailed in its inquiries."