 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VA officials to visit cemetery amid growing safety concerns
0 comments
top story

VA officials to visit cemetery amid growing safety concerns

Support this work for $1 a month
Route 77 traffic (copy)

Northbound traffic on Route 77 is obscured by a hill as it approaches Indian Falls Road in Pembroke near the Western New York National Cemetery, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

WASHINGTON – A top construction executive from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will visit the Western New York National Cemetery in Pembroke in April amid growing concerns from veterans advocates about traffic hazards at the intersection nearest to the cemetery.

Michael Brennan, executive director of the VA Office of Construction and Facilities Management, is scheduled to visit the veterans cemetery, along with several other top officials of the VA construction office the week of April 4. Les' Melnyk, spokesman for the VA's National Cemetery Administration, confirmed the coming visit.

"Officials regularly travel to cemeteries to observe construction progress as well as any other items deemed necessary, such as visiting with staff," Melnyk said via email. "We have committed to conducting another traffic study of the intersection of Route 77 and Indian Falls Road with the New York State Department of Transportation."

The VA announced that it would do that study three days after a Feb. 13 Buffalo News story reported that two VA officials pushed for safety changes at the intersection of Route 77 and Indian Falls Road, only to be reprimanded for it. More than a year after those two VA officials were punished, two veterans from Lockport – Christopher Rowell and Arnold Herdendorf – were killed at that intersection when they ran a stop sign and drove into the path of an oncoming tractor-trailer.

Some veterans, however, say that instead of studying the intersection, the VA and the state DOT should instead just rapidly fix it.

"I have been calling our representatives about NOT needing a study, as there was already one completed and the road, trees and lines on the road have not changed. Therefore, there is no need to redo the study," said Marlene Roll, the national and state legislative chairperson for Veterans of Foreign Wars. "Just pick up the one that was done and read it."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The VA actually conducted two traffic studies before building the new veterans cemetery, which was built in late 2020 – but neither recommended major changes to the intersection beyond a right-turn lane from Route 77 onto Indian Falls Road.

Now, though, veterans advocates say it is clear that the intersection is in need of improvement.

"The VA did little to resolve the safety issues at the intersection and on September 22, 2021, two veterans died because of it," Michael Hoag, the commander of the state VFW, and Robert J. Mitchell, the group's state adjutant, said in a letter last week to Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough. "It seems that these men should not have had to give their lives to fix such an obvious problem."

Guy Godios of the City of Tonawanda, a member of Vietnam Veterans of America, as well as the Patriot Guard that serves at memorial services at the cemetery, said he has repeatedly encountered troubles at the intersection. He attributes those problems to drivers traveling at high speeds on Route 77 and the unusual angle at the intersection with Indian Falls Road.

"I have been witness to cars slamming their brakes and the sounds of screeching tires as they come upon the slowed and turning vehicles" leaving Route 77 to turn onto Indian Falls Road, where the cemetery entrance is located, he said. "I have had near-misses while trying to turn left from the country road" onto Route 77.

Brennan – the top VA official who will be visiting the cemetery in April – played a key role in reprimanding Peter C. Rizzo, the VA project manager who was transferred away from the project after pushing for safety changes at the intersection. A June 2020 email to Rizzo from his supervisor, Anne Marie Sweet-Abshire, indicated his removal was connected to suspicions that he was in touch with the office of Sen. Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat who now serves as majority leader.

In that email, Sweet-Abshire said a VA official named Ed Gully had asked her to remove Rizzo upon instructions from Brennan.

"When I asked Ed why Dr. Brennan had requested your removal, he did not appear to know himself," Sweet-Abshire replied. "However, he did ask me if I thought you had been the person who leaked information to Sen. Schumer’s office, based on a recent letter being very detailed in its inquiries."

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wisconsin restaurant worker shot in face over $3 hamburger

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cold Case Files: Buffalo couple's killers left behind $284,000 in cash
Crime News

Cold Case Files: Buffalo couple's killers left behind $284,000 in cash

  • Updated

Police called Joseph Walton a flashy cocaine trafficker who spent thousands of dollars to fortify his Buffalo home with high-tech security. But in the end, none of those precautions could protect Walton and his wife, Barbara. Police said they were robbed and shot to death in their residence at 1598 Fillmore Ave. on the night of Dec. 11, 1988.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News