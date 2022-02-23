VA officials to visit cemetery amid growing safety concerns

Some veterans, however, say that instead of studying the intersection, the VA and the state DOT should instead just rapidly fix it.

"I have been calling our representatives about NOT needing a study, as there was already one completed and the road, trees and lines on the road have not changed. Therefore, there is no need to redo the study," said Marlene Roll, the national and state legislative chairperson for Veterans of Foreign Wars. "Just pick up the one that was done and read it."

The VA actually conducted two traffic studies before building the new veterans cemetery, which was built in late 2020 – but neither recommended major changes to the intersection beyond a right-turn lane from Route 77 onto Indian Falls Road.

Now, though, veterans advocates say it is clear that the intersection is in need of improvement.

"The VA did little to resolve the safety issues at the intersection and on September 22, 2021, two veterans died because of it," Michael Hoag, the commander of the state VFW, and Robert J. Mitchell, the group's state adjutant, said in a letter last week to Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough. "It seems that these men should not have had to give their lives to fix such an obvious problem."