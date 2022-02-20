VA managers who pushed safety changes before deadly crash claim retaliation

WASHINGTON – The two federal employees who pushed for a safe redesign of the intersection near Western New York's new veterans cemetery are now in what one supporter described as "professional purgatory."

The cemetery director, James R. Metcalfe II, was not only reprimanded for pushing those safety changes, but also barred from the cemetery's dedication. And the program manager bringing the sprawling cemetery to fruition, Peter C. Rizzo, was transferred away from the project nearly two years ago, meaning the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' local planning guru no longer has any role in the agency's largest local construction project.

The two men see themselves as victims of retaliation, according to complaints filed long ago with internal VA investigators, the agency created to protect wronged federal employees and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer – but those complaints linger in the shadow of tragedy. On Sept. 22, two veterans from Lockport, Christopher Rowell and Arnold Herdendorf, were killed at the intersection that Metcalfe and Rizzo were trying to get fixed.