VA Healthcare System career fair offering jobs in Batavia

VA Western New York Healthcare System will hold a career fair from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Batavia to fill a number of professional and staff positions at its Batavia facility.

Jobs are available for registered nurses on various shifts, licensed practical nurses, nursing assistants, cooks, food service workers and housekeeping aides.

Interviews will be held on the ground floor of Building 3 on the Batavia VA Medical Center Campus, 222 Richmond Ave., Batavia.

Applicants are invited to call Rafael Lara at 708-573-8579 to schedule an interview or email a resume to VISN2HRSBUWesternNY@va.gov. Walk-ins also are welcome.

Benefits include 13 to 26 days of paid annual vacation or personal leave, 13 sick days annually, 11 paid federal holidays, a federal pension, comprehensive health care benefits and up to 12 weeks of paid parental leave.