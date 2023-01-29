VA event to help toxin-exposed veterans sign up for new benefits

The federal Department of Veterans Affairs will host an information and enrollment event for toxin-exposed veterans who may be eligible for expanded benefits provided under the new PACT Act.

The VA Western New York Healthcare System and VA Buffalo regional office of the Veterans Benefit Administration will hold the event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday in the George F. Lamm Post 622, American Legion, 962 Wehrle Drive, Amherst.

Representatives from Veterans Affairs, New York State and other veteran service organizations will be at the event to help veterans and their families determine their eligibility for the legislation.

The PACT (Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics) Act expanded health care and benefits to millions of veterans exposed to burn pit smoke and other of toxins, as well as their survivors.

Since President Biden signed the act into law Aug. 10, more than 213,000 PACT Act-related claims for benefits have been submitted. Further, more than 959,000 veterans have received new VA toxic exposure screenings, the department said, with nearly 40% reporting an exposure concern.

For more information, visit va.gov/PACT or call 800-MYVA411. Local veterans may call 716-862-8829 for eligibility and enrollment help.