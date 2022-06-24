VA, DOT endorse safety improvements – but no roundabout – at intersection near cemetery

WASHINGTON – Several traffic safety improvements will be added to an intersection near the Western New York National Cemetery in Pembroke, where two veterans were killed in a collision in September, but those changes don't include building a roundabout that proved to be controversial among some Genesee County residents.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the State Department of Transportation announced Friday that they had agreed on improvements to the intersection of Route 77 and Indian Falls Road, the site of frequent accidents where Lockport residents Christopher Rowell and Arnold Herdendorf were killed in a collision with a tractor trailer.

Those improvements include:

• Eliminating passing zones on Route 77 at the Indian Falls Road intersection.

• Installing shoulder and center-line rumble strips on Route 77.

• Installing flashing intersection warning devices on Route 77.

• Installing larger stop signs with reflective posts on Indian Falls, including placards that say: “CROSS TRAFFIC DOES NOT STOP.”

• Adding “STOP” pavement markings on Indian Falls.

• Installing larger “INTERSECTION” signs on State Route 77.

The two agencies did not say how much the improvements that will be implemented will cost, but a roundabout would have cost about $2.5 million.

Installing a roundabout at the intersection was "not identified as an operational requirement," the VA said in its final traffic analysis of the intersection, which the agency also released on Friday.

"The intersection is already operating at a good level of service and the installation of a roundabout would not significantly improve the overall performance of the intersection," the study said.

Rep. Chris Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican who last month held a public hearing regarding the intersection, praised the proposed changes.

"I am glad to see the VA has listened to the calls of elected officials and members of the community and is now implementing numerous common-sense measures such as flashing lights and increased signage and markings," he said.

The release of the planned improvements at the intersection came after the VA sought public comments on what would be the best ways to make the crossing safer.

Of the 90 people who commented, nearly half supported increased signage and lights.

A roundabout was not nearly so popular. While 42.2% of respondents expressed no opinion about construction of a traffic circle, 35.5% opposed it, and only 22.2% favored it.

“VA appreciates the extensive public feedback we received to this latest Traffic Analysis and Safety Study," said Matthew T. Quinn, VA undersecretary for memorial affairs. "Their feedback was instrumental in determining the course of action we are announcing today."

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat, had been among the leading advocates of the roundabout.

“The VA and NYSDOT must move to make this roundabout a reality for the safety of motorists, including veterans and their families visiting the new veterans cemetery," he said in May.

Genesee County Highway Superintendent Timothy Hens also backed a roundabout.

"They can be a political lightning rod, while from an engineering perspective, they are a factually proven safety measure that reduces crashes by 60% and fatalities by up to 99%," he said at the May public hearing on the intersection. "They work, but they are typically unpopular in rural areas."

Proving that point, some citizens weighed in with comments criticizing the possibility of building a roundabout at the intersection.

"I do not believe a roundabout at this intersection will solve the issue," wrote a longtime resident of Indian Falls Road, whom the VA did not identify in the traffic study. "It may, in fact, make it more treacherous for those of us who are local. Installing flashing lights, warning signs, speed bumps may help. However, if a driver is not paying attention, then guess what: they will not heed those warnings."

Both Quinn, of the VA, and State Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez stressed that they consider the intersection safe, despite the crash that claimed the lives of Rowell and Herdendorf and other accidents that occurred there.

“The State Department of Transportation thanks the VA for its diligent work and agrees with the study’s findings that the current intersection is consistent with federal and state engineering safety standards," Dominguez said. "The VA has amended its highway work permit and our maintenance forces will assist them with some of these enhanced safety features along this intersection.”

The VA and DOT agreed to do the traffic study after The Buffalo News reported on the accident in which Rowell and Herdendorf were killed. The News also reported that the VA sidelined the two officials who had been pushing for traffic safety improvements at the intersection: cemetery director James R. Metcalfe II and planner Peter C. Rizzo.

