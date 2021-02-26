USS The Sullivans in danger of sinking, needs emergency repairs

"At this point the ship requires $100,000 in emergency repairs just to keep her afloat until we can begin the long-term repairs. We are asking for help from the public to raise the $100,000," Marzello said.

The park is using pumps to remove the water, but they are struggling to keep up. The leak is below the water line. There could be 3 to 4 feet of water in the compartment, which is not on the tour route, he said. It is feared more hull damage could result in the next four to six weeks of winter weather.

The naval park launched a major fundraising campaign last July called All Hands on Deck to raise money to support its operations, in light of reduced visitors and revenues because of the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

The park is extending the All Hands On Deck campaign and asking for donations from the general public. Contributions can be made securely online at keepingourshipsafloat.org or by contacting the naval park at 716-847-1773.

Every spring a certified diver inspects the ship, and repairs are made on the exterior and interior to several holes the size of a dime to a quarter, Marzello said.