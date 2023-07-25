The first true post-Covid-19 summer has arrived with a distant memory reappearing at the Peace Bridge and other local border crossings: long lines of cars waiting for a long time to enter the United States.

And it is all because traffic is up and because U.S. Customs and Border Protection, understaffed and distracted by the never-ending flow of undocumented immigrants at the southern border, can’t manage the Peace Bridge and other northern border crossings in a way that keeps up with all the vehicles entering the U.S.

Proof of that got spelled out in real time on the Peace Bridge website on Monday morning. At 9 a.m., only three of the 12 passenger lanes entering the U.S. were open, prompting delays of up to an hour and 37 minutes. Twenty minutes later, five of the lanes were open, but drivers could expect a delay of two hours and four minutes.

At the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge, drivers encountered a 29-minute wait at 9 a.m. — but those trying to enter the U.S. at 1:30 p.m. could expect to be stuck at the border for two hours. There were no delays at either 9 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. entering Canada at either the Peace Bridge or the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge.

To hear Peace Bridge General Manager Ron Rienas tell it, the delays are more than an inconvenience.

“The binational economy was really looking forward to a normal year,” he said. “American businesses were relying on Canadians coming over – and the fear is that once they have a bad border experience, they will be way more reluctant to come over again.”

They have reason to be reluctant. Peace Bridge data shows that on Saturday, July 15, only nine of the 12 auto lanes were open, prompting hour-long days. A day later, eight lanes were open for most of the day, and delays ran as long as 65 minutes. And Thursday, eight lanes were open and wait times stretched to 42 minutes.

In other words, the data proves what Rienas noted: that there seems to be no rhyme or reason to when delays are happening. They can happen at any time.

One reason the backups are appearing is that people are actually crossing the border again. After three summers in which Covid-19-related restrictions reduced traffic to a trickle, passenger vehicle traffic at the Peace Bridge is now back to about 85% of its pre-pandemic levels, Rienas said.

But there’s also another important factor behind the delays, said Paul Kwiatkowski, president of the union that represents Customs officers in the Buffalo area.

“We just don’t have the staffing anymore,” Kwiatkowski said.

Customs and Border Protection has been temporarily transferring officers from the northern border to the southern border for years. Most recently, the agency asked 40 officers from Western and Northern New York to head south for a while, although Kwiatkowski said he was uncertain how many officers from each of those locales ended up going.

On top of that, Kwiatkowski said, the agency has had trouble finding qualified new hires, thereby overburdening Customs officers with more overtime than they want.

Asked for comment, a Customs spokesman who asked not to be identified by name downplayed the role that staffing issues play in the backups at local border crossings.

“Only 2% of all Northern Border CBP officers have deployed temporarily to support the migrant surge along the Southwest border,” the spokesman said via email. “Our priority mission is national security. CBP continually rebalances staffing to ensure that we can fulfill our border security mission while also efficiently process lawful cross-border trade and travel.”

To cope with the crunch, the Customs spokesman suggested that travelers try to avoid approaching the border during the peak hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. And the spokesman offered some hope that the agency could act to stem the slowdowns.

“CBP continually analyzes trends in cross-border traffic, including the peak summer travel season, and implements necessary measures to limit traffic delays,” the spokesman said.

But that’s not good enough for Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat and the co-chair of the House Northern Border Caucus. He said that if Customs doesn’t stop transferring personnel away from the northern border, he and his Republican counterpart, Rep. Elise Stefanik of Saratoga County, are prepared to introduce legislation that would bar future transfers.

Echoing the fear that the border delays could prompt people to continue avoiding crossing the border for shopping or recreational purposes, Higgins said: “This is not good for the Western New York economy; it’s not good for the Niagara region of Southern Ontario. And things have to change.”