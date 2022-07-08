'Urgency' requested for more safety measures, better street design after cyclist deaths in Buffalo

Two deaths during the last three weeks in Buffalo in which drivers crashed into bicyclists have sent ripples through a cycling community whose leaders say the city needs to bring greater attention to biking safety.

Sara Rogers, a jazz musician and music therapist, died June 17 on South Park Avenue after she and two friends were struck by a car. Police said the driver may have suffered a "medical emergency" prior to the crash that killed the 29-year-old Rogers and injured the others.

Another bicyclist was killed Thursday night on Abbott Road near Kenefick Avenue in South Buffalo in a hit-and-run crash, Buffalo police confirmed Friday. The driver was spotted in West Seneca, taken into custody and charged with driving while intoxicated, according to police. The victim has not been identified.

"These are tragedies involving individuals occupying public spaces not designed in a way to keep them safe," said Ashley Smith, deputy director for GObike Buffalo.

Simply painting bike lanes on existing streets has not been the answer, either.

"It's hard to reconcile that 'paint is progress' while we're having vigil after vigil for bicyclists killed by reckless drivers," said Seamus Gallivan, co-founder of Slow Roll Buffalo, which joined GObike June 27 to hold a vigil for Rogers. About 600 bicyclists took part in that Slow Roll, Gallivan said.

The two bicyclist deaths come at a time when cycling has boomed nationally as a healthy activity. The Buffalo region has experienced its own boom, but data shows it's weighted toward trail and pathway usage, not traversing city streets, Smith said.

In 2019, four of the top 10 sites with the highest volume of bicyclists were commercial streets, with many connecting workers to downtown Buffalo. The data, compiled manually by GObike, shifted significantly in 2020, as the Outer Harbor path, Shoreline Trail through Niawanda Park and the Clarence bike path led the charge. Nine of the 10 highest-volume bike areas were either paths or trails.

Urban measures to increase safety for bicyclists and pedestrians, including the Niagara Street Cycle Track completed last year, continue to unfold, but not at the speed and frequency advocates would like.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

As cycling surges, push is on for better bike network amid some pushback from motorists Municipalities across the region are in discussions to further build out their bike networks, perhaps with the help of the more than $1.5 billion targeted to bike and pedestrian projects in the recent federal infrastructure bill.

Smith said GObike and the larger Buffalo bicycling community have gone through stages of grief as fatal crashes seem to outpace completed safety efforts.

"It creates a level of urgency to make these shifts," she said.

According to state data obtained by GObike, there have been 1,622 bicycle and pedestrian-involved crashes in the City of Buffalo from 2017 to 2021, and 3,472 crashes involving cars with pedestrians and bicyclists in Erie and Niagara counties over the same span.

The Niagara Street Cycle Track, a bike lane separated by a buffer from motorized traffic, represented significant progress, GObike and Slow Roll leaders said. That stretch of Niagara, from Forest Avenue to Hampshire Street, is a local example of Complete Streets, a nationwide policy by the U.S. Department of Transportation that "requires or encourages a safe, comfortable, integrated transportation network for all users, regardless of age, ability, income, ethnicity, or mode of transportation." The general goal of the policy is to avoid vehicle-centered design.

The Greater Buffalo-Niagara Regional Transportation Council is committed to advancing Complete Streets, said Amy Weymouth, principal planner with the council. In an email, she highlighted Bike Buffalo Niagara, a regional bike master plan approved by the transportation planning council in 2020, that hinges on strategies to improve cyclist safety and reduce crashes through more two-way bike lanes on busy streets, like the Niagara Street track.

"If we want to be a braggable bicycling city, if we want to be a climate refuge city, we should be on the front lines of bicycle infrastructure," Gallivan said. "It's healthy for the city on many levels, yet we lag."

Closing of portion of Forest Avenue is prelude to longer-lasting fixes David LaFrance, who lives on Forest, said people need to understand that the area is a neighborhood with families and change needs to happen "for the safety of the neighborhood as well as individuals who may not live here."

GObike has collected specific crash data in order to identify the major thoroughfares that most frequently see cars crashing into bicycles. That data is partly the reason why Forest Avenue, between Niagara and Rees streets, less than a mile from SUNY Buffalo State, has begun to receive a makeover via GObike and the City of Buffalo Department of Public Works. Smith said north-south routes like Niagara and Elmwood have tended to receive attention, while east-west avenues like Forest better suit Buffalo's width and better connect the city itself.

In addition to bike lanes, other changes advocated to discourage reckless driving include lower speed limits, speed bumps, tests for vehicle safety in regard to pedestrians and better-designed streetscapes. GObike has commended the work of the East Side Bike Club and Jalonda Hill of Colored Girls Bike Too, in fighting for "mobility justice" in lower-income neighborhoods. Their work, like GObike's, extends beyond bikes to several forms of "active mobility."

During the last 10 months, GObike also has cited two pedestrian deaths the organization believes could have been prevented with better design. West Side eighth-grader Martell Yanders was killed walking home from school in November at an intersection that did not have a painted crosswalk, while 27-year-old Shauntia Dickinson was killed at Bailey and Broadway, which lacked a functioning light for pedestrians to cross.