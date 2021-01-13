Urgency for vaccine builds as New York posts record Covid-19 numbers

Rapid distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine grew yet more urgent this week, as New York state continued to battle some of its highest case counts of the pandemic and a new, more contagious B117 variant first detected in Britain continued its spread across the country.

For each of the past four days, Western New York has reported more than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases per day on a seven-day rolling average, a dramatic acceleration from the 650 to 750 new daily cases reported throughout much of the second half of December. Hospitalizations also remained elevated this week, yielding 143 Covid-19 fatalities in the first two weeks of January.

State and local officials, already scrambling to distribute vaccines to the estimated 7 million New Yorkers who are currently eligible for them, have redoubled their efforts in light of the worsening statewide situation. The number of infections reported every day has grown sharply since Christmas, with almost 60% more new cases on average in the week ending Monday than in the week ending Dec. 21. Separately, the B117 variant of the novel coronavirus, which appears to spread more easily than the more common version, has now been detected in 10 states, including New York.