Urban League virtual gala honors perseverance amid obstacles

With a theme of “And Still We Rise,” the Buffalo Urban League will hold its annual gala online at 6 p.m. March 26 to celebrate people "who know how vitally important it is to arise, advocate, and sometimes agitate, amidst ever changing obstacles."
The gala raises money to support league efforts that serve more than 20,000 youth and adults with job readiness, home ownership, foster care and adoption and other programs while focused on increasing diversity, equity and inclusion.
This year the league will honor: Attorney John V. Elmore, Williams L. Evans and Whitney M. Young Humanitarian Award; Dorothy E. Hill and family, Family Life Award; Open Buffalo and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), Community Service Award; Zandra Beauty owner Zandra A. Cunningham, Emerging Leader Award: Worcester Polytechnic Institute student Taniya Crosby, National Fuel Scholarship; Hutch Tech senior Aniya Hugley and Leonardo da Vinci senior Luis Rodriguez Jr., Outstanding Youth Award.
The virtual event – sponsored by Independent Health, National Fuel, WKBW-TV and Audacy – is free and includes entertainment.
To attend and/or donate or become a sponsor, visit e.givesmart.com/events/qmb/.