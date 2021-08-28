'Urban Farm Day' tour grows interest in sustainable agriculture

The event also featured interactive workshops and talks at some locations on specialties like raising chickens and harvesting honey.

“I’m here to learn, see everything, see how to get involved,” Burks said.

The Brewster Street Farm, located on two separate double lots on the same block, sits in the shadow of Journey’s End Refugee Services. The farm also is a training program for the organization’s refugee clients such as Bir Rai, who was born in Bhutan, lived in Nepal for 22 years and moved to Buffalo in 2014.

“I’m Bhutani Nepali. We speak Nepali,” said Rai, 59, while passing out edible flowers grown at the site.

Rai is the assistant program manager at the Brewster Street Farm and helps to grow and sell various types of vegetables, herbs and flowers there, such as Nepali and Bhutanese chili peppers, Congolese eggplants, bitter melons and small purple potatoes. There are regular tomatoes and tomatoes from all over the world, including sour ones indigenous to Nepal. There’s dill, cilantro, parsley, celery, beets, and red and green lettuce.

Brewster Street Farm was also the first stop on the tour for Jude McClelland of Amherst, who volunteers at Journey’s End.