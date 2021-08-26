Urban Farm Day, a self-guided tour, scheduled for Aug. 28

The summer garden tour season is not over. The self-guided Urban Farm Day is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 28. This free tour of 16 urban farms includes a variety of gardens, from small family gardens to larger ones that share with the community.

“What we hope is that people will be inspired by the individual gardens, in particular, to plant their own. And, barring that, thinking in terms of buying locally grown produce when it’s possible,” said organizer Mary Van Vorst.

The event also includes talks on subjects ranging from soil health to raising chickens in the city. For a map of participating urban farms, a schedule of talks and a list of farms that will be selling produce, visit urbanfarmday.com.

