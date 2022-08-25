 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Urban Farm Day, a free self-guided tour, scheduled for Aug. 27

  • Updated
  • 0
Urban Farm Day garden

Graham Solomons plants seedlings as his partner, Kelsey Worth, harvests kale in Grassroots Gardens' Lugar Hermoso de Pedro community garden in Buffalo, Aug. 22, 2022. The garden will be on Urban Farm Day Aug. 27. The couple live a couple of blocks away and have been working in the community garden regularly since the spring of 2020. Some of their crops they donate to nearby pay-as-you-can restaurant, Big Big Table, which is located across the street from the garden.

 Libby March / Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Urban Farm Day is back for its second year. The free, self-guided tour of 18 area urban farms is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 27. Visitors can tour a variety of farms in Buffalo and the City of Tonawanda, including residential, community and teaching gardens.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The event also offers talks on subjects ranging from basic organic principles to growing microgreens. For a list, descriptions and downloadable map of participating urban farms, a schedule of talks and farms that will be selling produce, visit urbanfarmday.com.

New this year: an open house at the Big Big Table, a pay-as-you-can community café at 272 Hudson St. (The café will be offering free cookies, lemonade and iced tea during the open house.) It is across from the Lugar Hermoso de Pedro Community Garden, which donates some of its greens, herbs and vegetables to the café.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Home & Style editor

I write about decorating, gardening, fashion, DIY projects and entertaining for the Home & Style section. We feature many residences throughout Western New York. Interviewing people about their homes and gardens is a favorite part of my beat.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

French energy giant accused of fuelling Russian bombers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News