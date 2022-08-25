Urban Farm Day, a free self-guided tour, scheduled for Aug. 27

Urban Farm Day is back for its second year. The free, self-guided tour of 18 area urban farms is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 27. Visitors can tour a variety of farms in Buffalo and the City of Tonawanda, including residential, community and teaching gardens.

The event also offers talks on subjects ranging from basic organic principles to growing microgreens. For a list, descriptions and downloadable map of participating urban farms, a schedule of talks and farms that will be selling produce, visit urbanfarmday.com.

New this year: an open house at the Big Big Table, a pay-as-you-can community café at 272 Hudson St. (The café will be offering free cookies, lemonade and iced tea during the open house.) It is across from the Lugar Hermoso de Pedro Community Garden, which donates some of its greens, herbs and vegetables to the café.