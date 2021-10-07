 Skip to main content
Upstate Niagara Cooperative completes move to new Lancaster headquarters
An employee works a machine at Upstate Niagara Cooperative in West Seneca in 2020.

 Robert Kirkham/News file photo

Upstate Niagara Cooperative has finished moving into its new headquarters in Lancaster.

Upstate Niagara bought the 119-acre property on Pleasant View Drive for $4.75 million from Ecology & Environment, according to county records. About 200 of Upstate Niagara's employees work at that location. 

The cooperative, which consists of nearly 300 family-owned farms, will sell its former offices in Cheektowaga. The lease for its Batavia offices expired.

Upstate Niagara's other 1,700 employees work out of processing plants and distribution centers.

Matt Glynn

