Historic theaters in Upstate New York add cultural vitality to downtowns and boost local businesses, but because they are large and around a century old, they're costly to maintain.

A state budget request would reduce the theaters' economic burden and help ensure their viability through annual, dedicated funding.

'One-of-a-kind sound': Restoration of Shea's Mighty Wurlitzer organ continues Thanks to an extensive, $386,550 restoration, now in the third of seven phases, the Wurlitzer is expected to be concert-ready for the theater's 100th anniversary celebration in January 2026.

The state does that for aquariums, zoos and botanical gardens, and a coalition of 13 upstate theaters from Jamestown to Poughkeepsie – including Shea's Buffalo Theatre – hopes to join them.

"Because these theaters are historic, their upkeep's pretty high," said Sen. Sean Ryan, who has signed onto the budget request in the Senate with sponsor Sen. Jeremy Cooney of Rochester. "We want to start this fund to help them defray those costs, so they can use more of their money to bring programming to communities."

"Investing in each of these anchor institutions is gong to play huge dividends," said Assemblyman Jonathan Rivera, who is backing a budget request sponsored by Assembly members John McDonald and Patricia Fahy of Albany.

"We know that the Covid pandemic struck a blow to our theater and arts communities, and we have to make investments to make sure they are here for generations to come," Rivera said.

The Senate funding request calls for $5 million for operational needs divided proportionately by the theaters' budgets. The request in the Assembly seeks $20 million split between operational and capital costs, the amount the coalition proposed.

The two branches and Gov. Kathy Hochul could decide what will be in a final resolution, if anything, by as soon as Saturday, when the state budget is due.

Related economic benefits make supporting the upstate theaters a no-brainer, Ryan said.

"We believe those 13 theaters have a direct economic impact of $350 million per year," he said. "All are great cultural assets that really boost downtown businesses as they bring people in to see productions."

Prior to the pandemic, the theaters employed 458 full-time workers in 2019 and brought more than 2.4 million patrons and school children through their doors.

The coalition formed during the first year of Covid-19. Theater leaders shared ideas online about how to get through the pandemic, leading to the idea of a dedicated stream of funding for operational needs.

"We had around 1,000 seats or more, we were downtown and had 100 years under our belts across the board," said Philip Morris, CEO of Proctors theater in Schenectady. "The arc of our institutional lives was also not dissimilar.

"Many of them were built for movies – grand movie palaces that were usually one of many before suburbanization emerged and cities declined," he said. "We were the last ones left standing, and the ones citizens wouldn't let be demolished."

Coming out of the pandemic is creating new challenges for downtowns because office workers aren't fully back and may never be, as many employees are allowed to work from home some or all of the time. Morris said the theaters play a vital role in bringing activity and vibrancy to city streets.

"We are infrastructure to the downtowns of Upstate New York, just like Broadway is for midtown Manhattan," Morris said. "We are on the front page of every downtown and tourist brochure. And post-Covid-19, we realized we have an upstate story to tell and that asking for funding seemed appropriate."

John Parkhurst, chief operating officer for the RBTL Auditorium Theatre in Rochester, echoed those sentiments.

"As you know with Shea's, you have one of the most premier venues in the country, and you see the value in the quality of life," Parkhurst said. "Here in Rochester, people want to come out and do things downtown. Attending our theater helps restaurants and parking and shops. They spend money elsewhere."

Parkhurst said maintaining these large historic structures is a perpetual challenge.

"Our operating costs are through the roofs at these venues," he said.

John Schaller, Shea's vice president of development, noted the economic impact the historic theater – one of the top-grossing single-week venues for touring Broadway shows in the country – has on downtown Buffalo businesses as patrons flock there from throughout the region.

Schaller said the funding under consideration is critically needed for all the theaters.

"During the pandemic, we became keenly aware of how vulnerable we were and how close to shutting down we could have been," he said.

The 13 theaters that would benefit are the Bardavon Opera House in Poughkeepsie; Clemens Center in Elmira; Palace Theatre, Albany; Proctors, Schenectady; Reg Lenna Center for the Arts, Jamestown; Rochester Broadway Theatre League Auditorium Theatre, Rochester; Shea's; Smith Center for the Arts, Geneva; Stanley Theatre, Utica; State Theatre, Ithaca; Landmark Theatre, Syracuse; Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy; and Ulster Performing Arts Center, Kingston.