Upgraded Erie County credit rating will lower borrowing costs for new Buffalo Bills stadium

When the Covid-19 public health crisis shut everything down in 2020, local government leaders were panic stricken. Then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo withheld grant funding from counties and used words like "bankruptcy" to describe the potential threat to state finances.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz put a freeze on hiring and abolished positions, as the county faced the potential loss of millions in reserves, which could have damaged the county's credit rating.

But two years later, the fiscal picture could not be more different. Buoyed by a flood of federal stimulus money, strong sales tax growth, 2020 cost controls and a growing property tax base, Erie County's finances are doing better than ever.

That fiscal picture is reflected in the county's upgraded credit rating from Standard and Poor's. The better the credit rating, the lower the borrowing costs for major construction projects, like a new Buffalo Bills stadium.

Poloncarz said his research indicates the county's upgraded rating from AA- to AA is the highest the county has achieved in decades.

"There is nothing comparable to where we are as a county since 1975," he said, citing the last time the county's rating was at least this high. "I think that says a lot about where we are as a government and how we were able to manage our finances."

The S&P credit rating of AA, is the third-highest credit rating attainable and reflects an "extremely strong" ability for the county to meet its financial commitments.

The rating upgrade is particularly important as the the county looks ahead to borrowing $150 million next year to finance its share for construction of a new Bills stadium.

"That’s the big one," said County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick. "In football terms, this is the pre-season. Next year, it’s the Super Bowl."

The county is on the hook for $250 million in stadium construction costs, with $100 million coming out of the county's reserves. Standard and Poor's noted that even with $100 million earmarked in reserves this year for the stadium, the county still has a lot of additional money saved.

While the county will likely be forced to deal with rising interest rates on new stadium debt next year, the improved credit rating will help lower borrowing costs the county would have otherwise faced if it maintained its AA- credit rating.

The agency's ratings report cited many positive factors that led to the decision to upgrade the county's bond rating, which is likely to remain unchanged next year. For instance, the report referenced a "growing, diverse local economy," strong financial management policies, sales tax growth and stable state aid.

A record year-end budget surplus from 2021 and responsible county spending of federal American Rescue Plan money on one-time costs were also positive factors in the ratings upgrade.

Both Poloncarz and Hardwick met via Zoom with S&P analysts in late July, with Poloncarz stressing strong economic growth and Hardwick emphasizing the prudent measures the county took to emerge fiscally sound from the Covid-19 pandemic, the comptroller said.

S&P's credit rating boost is the first increase the county the agency has given the county since 2014. The last time the county received a credit rating upgrade from any ratings agency was 2019, when Moody's upgraded the county's credit rating pre-pandemic.

The higher rating from Standard and Poor's will enable the county to borrow money at a lower cost and will encourage more investors interested in buying the county's debt, officials said.

Poloncarz contrasted the credit rating the county has from S&P to the days following the county's red-and-green budget crisis in 2005, when the county's credit rating fell to one stop above junk bond status. He also pointed out that the county's rating is higher now than it was under the careful stewardship of former County Executive Dennis Gorski.

"They never had as high a rating as we have now," Poloncarz said.