Updated Covid-19 boosters are arriving soon. Here's what you should know

Two and a half years into the Covid-19 pandemic, it seems like the virus has always been one step ahead of us.

Experts are hopeful that's about to change, after federal regulators this week authorized updated coronavirus boosters that match the circulating variants that are causing illness. The boosters will be available at local health providers within days, and some pharmacies already are scheduling appointments.

It's ideal timing, given work, school and social events are returning to normal even as experts forecast fall and winter surges of Covid-19 cases that have the potential to disrupt life once again.

"As we prepare for potential fall surges, I encourage New Yorkers to stay up to date on vaccines and remain vigilant," Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday.

What's different about this booster?

The authorized updated booster contains a component of the original strain of the virus and a component in common between Omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5 lineages, which are currently causing most of the Covid-19 cases in the country and are expected to circulate this fall and winter.

"Right now, it's a pretty good match," said Dr. Thomas Russo, professor and chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases in the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. "It's still going to be imperfect, but right now this booster is well-positioned to protect us as well as they can."

Regulators said they based the decision to authorize the updated booster on human trials of a similar bivalent vaccine meant to defend against the BA.1 Omicron subvariant.

Who should get it and when?

The authorized updated booster from Pfizer-BioNTech are for those 12 and older, while the updated Moderna booster is for those 18 years and older.

The Food and Drug Administration said people need to wait to get the new shot for at least two months after they completed their primary Covid-19 vaccination series or received their most recent booster dose.

For those eligible, Russo said there's no reason to delay.

Russo pointed out that we usually get at least four months of high protection out of a booster, and it takes about seven days from the day of the shot to gain effectiveness.

So getting the shot soon should provide protection through the winter surge. Russo, for one, is getting his updated booster at a Walgreens on Thursday, giving him a runway for the booster to become effective before he takes a long-delayed vacation.

"If you're a hermit and if you don't go out at all or interact with someone, you're very low risk and maybe you could afford to hold off a little bit," he said. "But most of us, it's business as usual. We're in sort of pre- or post-pandemic mode depending on how you look at it with our social interactions and activity."

He advises not trying to outsmart the virus and setting up an appointment sooner than later, if eligible.

"The key thing is to get shots in arms," Russo said. "It doesn't do any good if there's not acceptance, and people don't go ahead and get the booster."

Why get it?

Yes, Omicron and its wicked subvariants are less likely to cause severe disease, but it's still a highly infectious and potentially lethal virus.

Russo pointed out we still have about 500 Covid-19 deaths every day in the United States, the third-leading cause of death behind cardiovascular disease and cancer. New York on Thursday had 16 deaths across the state, which included one in Erie County.

The five-county Western New York region had 125 Covid-positive patients hospitalized on Thursday, including 52 who were admitted specifically for the virus while 73 tested positive after admission.

Russo points out we still have "significant holes in our immunity wall," and the numbers are predicted to rise as part of the winter respiratory virus season.

"We anticipate, if the virus behaves like it did in the last two winter respiratory virus cycles, the kickoff is around Halloween where people start gathering indoors and then we have Thanksgiving and then we have the religious holidays," he said.

Russo advocates for the updated booster for several reasons. For one, people are less likely to become infected and transmit it to others, which should help guard against the massive disruption we saw last year as Omicron quickly infected health care workers, teachers and other workers, further aggravating staffing issues. In addition, Russo said, the updated boosters should help against a person developing severe illness from the virus.

"We know that our vaccines are imperfect against preventing infection, but you're less likely to get infected if you're vaccinated and boosted than if you're not," he said. "Yes, Omicron is less severe than the early variants, but it's still a lethal virus – 400 to 500 people dying a day is not trivial."

Where to get it?

Hochul said the updated boosters should be available at local health providers across the state next week.

Erie County Health Department spokesperson Kara Kane said the county has the updated Pfizer and Moderna boosters on order. Once they're received, the shots will be available at county Health Department-run vaccine clinics.

In addition, massive pharmacy chain Walgreens announced Friday it is offering the updated boosters to those eligible. People can schedule an appointment via the Walgreens app, 1-800-WALGREENS or online at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine.

Similarly, CVS Pharmacy locations are receiving the boosters over the next few days and weeks, with appointments available at CVS.com or via the company's mobile app as those doses are received.

Looking forward, Russo anticipates we'll see more of a reliance on pharmacies for vaccinations than state-run vaccine centers.

"So some proper planning may be in order, as well, because there'll be probably fewer sites and options to get vaccinated," he cautioned.