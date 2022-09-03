 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Randolph woman, 57, and dog missing since Thursday found safe

A Randolph woman and her dog who were missing since 5 p.m. Thursday were found safe Saturday morning, Cattaraugus County Sheriff's officials said.

Amy S. Hill

Amy S. Hill has been missing since 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. She was last seen at her home on Bowen Road in the Town of Randolph in Cattaraugus County.

Amy S. Hill was last seen at her home on Bowen Road in the Town of Randolph. Police said she may be with her dog, a chocolate lab named Tucker.

Authorities asked anyone who may have seen her or has information about her whereabouts to call the sheriff's office at 716-938-2217.

Missing woman may be with her dog, Tucker

Tucker, a chocolate lab, may be with a missing Randolph woman.
