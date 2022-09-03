Update: Randolph woman, 57, and dog missing since Thursday found safe

A Randolph woman and her dog who were missing since 5 p.m. Thursday were found safe Saturday morning, Cattaraugus County Sheriff's officials said.
Amy S. Hill was last seen at her home on Bowen Road in the Town of Randolph. Police said she may be with her dog, a chocolate lab named Tucker.
Authorities asked anyone who may have seen her or has information about her whereabouts to call the sheriff's office at 716-938-2217.
