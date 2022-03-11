Up to 9 inches of snow, gusty winds expected through Saturday night

Snow started falling across the region Friday night in the latest reminder that winter isn't done with us yet.
The worst of the snow will hit to the south and east of Buffalo, with the National Weather Service issuing a winter storm warning for southern Erie County and Wyoming County from 7 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday.
"Heavy snow and blowing snow expected," the weather service's alert said Friday afternoon. Accumulations of 5 to 9 inches of snow are forecast, with the largest amounts in the elevations inland from Lake Erie. Winds gusting as high as 40 or 50 mph will generate blowing snow and make for difficult travel conditions.
Buffalo and the Northtowns, along with Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties, can expect less snow. That region is under a "winter weather advisory" with snow accumulations from 3 to 6 inches.
"Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving," the weather service said.
Temperatures will drop through the 20s during the day Saturday, with wind chill values falling into the single digits and nearly to zero.
