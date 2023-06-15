Asylum-seekers from New York City are expected to be bused to Cheektowaga this week.

The Erie County Executive's Office confirmed the information Thursday after WGRZ-TV broke the news.

Late Tuesday afternoon, New York City made calls to elected officials in the Cheektowaga area informing them about the possible arrival of up to 60 asylum-seekers, said Peter Anderson, spokesman for County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

"County officials encouraged their NYC counterparts, who are paying for this move, to ensure that contracts were in place with the appropriate resettlement agencies like Jericho Road and Jewish Family Services to ensure a smooth transition," Anderson said in an email. "At this time, we are unaware of any actual transports to Erie County and we are unaware of any additional hotel space being under contract. That’s about it."

Dr. Myron Glick, founder and CEO of Jericho Road Community Health Center, said in a statement that Jericho Road has committed to working with our local, state and federal governments to care for the asylum-seekers who are coming to Buffalo.

"We intend to do this job well. These asylum-seekers are fleeing war and horrible situations in their home countries. They are just hoping for a safe place to call home for themselves and their children," he said.

"It is our mission at Jericho Road to love our neighbors who are in need, whoever they are and from wherever they come. As we stand together with those who are oppressed – our community, this city, will be better for it,” Glick said.

Republican Legislator Jim Malczewski criticized of the Poloncarz administration Thursday morning, saying that it has offered little transparency on the migrant issue. He said he wants to know more about what assurances the county has that asylum seekers sheltered here will be fully paid for by New York City.

Poloncarz has previously answered questions about asylum-seekers, when directly asked about it by the media, saying that the county would not be blindsided by any incoming migrants but would know about their arrival in advance.

On Thursday, Anderson said the role of the county administration has been to encourage New York City, who is expected to pay for the transportation and housing of migrants here, to ensure that contracts exist with the appropriate resettlement agencies to ease the transition.

"The legal transport of migrants is simply a business transaction between the City of New York and a private hotel owner, as upheld in recent court decisions," Anderson said. "When and if the County Executive’s Office becomes aware of hotels being booked by New York City for the purpose of housing asylum seekers, we will notify the Legislator of the district where the hotel is located."

Malczewski, C-Elma, who put forth a resolution three weeks ago to have Poloncarz issue a state of emergency over the asylum-seekers, said it was wrong for so little information to be shared with the public and with legislators.

"This administration has not been transparent," he said in a statement. "They have not shared with us details about how we are supposed to manage this crisis. ... New York City officials have been in touch with the County Executive, yet he shares none of that information with us. If my colleagues were serious about addressing this issue we would have met already."

Malczewski is referring to the fact that his state of emergency resolution was sent to the Legislature's Government Affairs Committee, but that committee has held no meetings since September. Committee chairman John Bargnesi, D-Town of Tonawanda, said he had no problem calling a meeting, but he has not called one since Malczewski's resolution was referred three weeks ago.

Bargnesi told The Buffalo News Thursday morning that there wasn't any more information or answers to share.

He also said he wanted to avoid false information and "panic" in the community but expressed no opinion about who could or should come before his committee to provide information. He pointed out that the asylum-seeker transfer is a private transaction between New York City and a private Cheektowaga hotel.

Similarly, Anderson stressed the county's limited involvement and questioned the need for any follow up with the county executive.

"What’s to follow up?" he said. "Nobody’s here yet."

Malczewski said this hasn't been discussed by the Legislature because it's an uncomfortable topic for Democratics, who hold the majority.

"I believe our cohorts across the aisle are afraid to address the situation," he said Thursday. "It's not something that's a popular topic. It's an election year, and some people might be afraid of the different views on it."

He also accused Democratic legislators of repeatedly saying they don't know about plans for busing migrants to the region, yet they have declined to hold any committee meeting to try and get answers. He called for more transparency.

Bargnesi said Thursday that the arrival of 60 asylum-seekers is not worth this much excitement. Malczewski said there was no way to know whether this is as many as Erie County will receive or if more will come since no information has been shared by anyone.

"Is there another batch coming tomorrow, or is there another group coming in next week? You don't know," he said. "Those are the answers that I'm looking for. As a legislator, as I said, I need to provide answers to the different towns in my district that I represent, and at this moment, I can't."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.