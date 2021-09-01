Up to 350 Afghan evacuees bound for Buffalo

The U.S. government rushed to evacuate as many of its Afghan allies as it could as Afghans rushed toward the airport in the capitol of Kabul, fearing that their lives would be in danger under Taliban rule.

Yet the Afghans fled so quickly that most don't immediately qualify for asylum, refugee status or special immigrant visas, which follow a lengthy application process. Instead, the Afghans arrived at U.S. military bases – where they are temporarily housed – as what the government calls "humanitarian parolees."

Such individuals are admitted to the U.S. without visas because they had to leave their homeland immediately and seek shelter elsewhere. Previous parolees include Vietnamese and Iraqis who fled their homelands after the U.S. military withdrew from those countries.

Parolees can apply for asylum or special immigrant visas to stay in the U.S. permanently, but they are not guaranteed to receive permission to permanently resettle in the U.S.

"It's not anything long-term and it doesn't directly qualify somebody for permanent residency or citizenship," said Karen Andolina Scott, an immigration lawyer who serves as executive director of Journey's End Refugee Services in Buffalo.