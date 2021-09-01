Up to 350 Afghan evacuees bound for Buffalo

WASHINGTON – An estimated 350 evacuees from Afghanistan are likely to settle in Buffalo over the next few months, prompting the city's refugee resettlement agencies to plan for the arrival of a group that will get fewer services – yet potentially have greater needs – than many other newcomers to America.
Those 350 people are among 50,000 evacuated from Afghanistan amid the Taliban takeover and eligible for relocation in the U.S. under a State Department program called Operation Allies Refuge. Buffalo is among 19 immigrant-friendly, low-cost communities that the State Department has recommended as potential destinations for the Afghan newcomers.
Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, said the State Department likely chose the city because of its long history of welcoming refugees, as well as the presence of a local Afghan community.
"It's probably based on reputation," Higgins said. "It's probably based on success."
The arrival of the Afghans, however, will pose an extraordinary challenge to Buffalo's four refugee resettlement agencies, simply because the Afghans left their homeland so suddenly and therefore don't yet qualify as refugees under the federal government's 41-year-old refugee resettlement program.
The State Department has determined that the Afghan newcomers will get the same cash payment that refugees get: $1,225. But because they have not gone through the rigorous, time-consuming refugee approval process, they will not be eligible for other public benefits and will not immediately be able to work in the U.S., although they can apply for work authorization.
Given the comparatively meager support the Afghan newcomers will receive, Buffalo's refugee resettlement agencies plan to appeal to the public to help the new arrivals with donations of furniture, clothing, household items and cash.
"I personally believe that there isn't a better city to do this than Buffalo," said Molly S. Short Carr, CEO of Jewish Family Service of Buffalo and Erie County, one of those four local resettlement agencies. "We are the city of good neighbors for a reason."
"Buffalo is the best place in the U.S. to start your new life," said Ahmad Wali, who was a doctor in Afghanistan and now lives here.
The Western New York Refugee and Asylee Consortium is coordinating the region's effort to resettle the Afghan evacuees. The consortium consists of Jewish Family Service, Journey's End Refugee Services, the International Institute of Buffalo, Catholic Charities of Buffalo and Jericho Road Community Health Center.
The agencies plan to focus on their own strengths to serve the newcomers. Jewish Family Service, for example, has a center focused on aiding immigrants surviving trauma and torture, and therefore will aid newcomers facing psychological issues after hastily fleeing their home country.
The program to resettle the Afghans – including many who aided the two-decade U.S. military presence there – came together as quickly as the U.S. withdrawal and the accompanying ascent of the Taliban, the conservative Muslim sect that the U.S. dethroned nearly two decades ago.
The U.S. government rushed to evacuate as many of its Afghan allies as it could as Afghans rushed toward the airport in the capitol of Kabul, fearing that their lives would be in danger under Taliban rule.
Yet the Afghans fled so quickly that most don't immediately qualify for asylum, refugee status or special immigrant visas, which follow a lengthy application process. Instead, the Afghans arrived at U.S. military bases – where they are temporarily housed – as what the government calls "humanitarian parolees."
Such individuals are admitted to the U.S. without visas because they had to leave their homeland immediately and seek shelter elsewhere. Previous parolees include Vietnamese and Iraqis who fled their homelands after the U.S. military withdrew from those countries.
Parolees can apply for asylum or special immigrant visas to stay in the U.S. permanently, but they are not guaranteed to receive permission to permanently resettle in the U.S.
"It's not anything long-term and it doesn't directly qualify somebody for permanent residency or citizenship," said Karen Andolina Scott, an immigration lawyer who serves as executive director of Journey's End Refugee Services in Buffalo.
While parolee status allows America's Afghan allies to quickly come to the U.S., Higgins said he sees several problems with it – starting with the fact that the government says these newcomers are on "parole." He said that term might mislead Americans into thinking that the U.S. had just allowed thousands of former prison inmates into the country when that is not true.
In addition, Higgins said he's concerned that the newly arriving Afghans won't get enough government support to get a solid start in the U.S. That being the case, Higgins this week wrote to President Biden, as well as top congressional leaders, suggesting that the government boost its funding for refugee resettlement agencies so that they can provide more aid to the Afghans.
It is unclear whether it is even possible for any of those people to escape Afghanistan now, given that the U.S. announced that it ended its military mission in the country on Monday.
"The United States government must to do everything in its power to give refugee resettlement agencies the resources needed to meet this moment, and ensure that an Afghan humanitarian crisis does not become a United States humanitarian crisis," Higgins wrote.
Resettlement agencies would welcome additional federal aid, simply because the arrival of the Afghans – which is expected to begin later this month and continue through at least the end of the year – is a sudden challenge they weren't expecting only a month ago.
"This is a more strenuous lift and it's happening faster than a typical refugee resettlement would," said Eva M. Hassett, executive director of the International Institute of Buffalo.