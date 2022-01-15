Up to 20 inches of snow forecast for Sunday night through Monday in WNY

Sunday will be a beautiful, sunny winter day with temperatures in the upper 20s.
So much for the good news.
The bad news is that a regionwide walloping is forecast to begin Sunday night and last about 24 hours, dumping as much as 20 inches of snow on all of Western New York.
The National Weather Service posted a winter storm warning Saturday morning for all of Western New York and the Finger Lakes, as far east as Geneva and Elmira.
"Travel could be very difficult to impossible Sunday night through at least Monday," the storm warning notice said.
The Sunday daytime hours will provide a welcome buffer between the frigid conditions and an approaching winter storm that is expected to arrive Sunday night.
"During the height of the storm we're going to have snowfall rates of 2 inches an hour," said Kirk Apffel, a meteorologist at the Weather Service's Buffalo Niagara International Airport location. "The heaviest snow in the Buffalo metro area is going to be late Sunday night and Monday morning."
The storm warning begins at 7 p.m. Sunday for southern Erie County and the Southern Tier counties, and lasts until 10 p.m. Monday.
For northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties, the storm warning begins at 9 p.m. Sunday and runs until 7 p.m. Monday.
Forecast snow totals will range from 12 to 20 inches .
This is not primarily a lake-effect snowstorm, Apffel said.
The culprit is a massive low-pressure system that will cut across eastern Pennsylvania Sunday night and veer into eastern New York Monday.
When the snow starts falling – which should be about 8 p.m. Sunday in the City of Buffalo, Apffel said – the wind will be blowing from the east at about 5 to 10 mph.
As the storm progresses, winds will shift to the northeast Monday morning and to the northwest starting around midday Monday.
"You're going to get some lake enhancement as the storm pulls away," Apffel said. That's why the warning period lasts longer and slightly more snow is predicted for the southern half of the region.
Wind speeds will be about 15 to 20 mph Monday morning, 10 to 15 mph Monday afternoon and 20 to 25 mph Monday night, Apffel said. There could be gusts as high as 40 mph along the shores of Lakes Erie and Ontario, especially Monday night.
"Not terribly strong winds – we've certainly seen stronger – but they'll be a factor for a little bit," Apffel said.
A wind chill advisory was posted for Saturday night until 7 a.m. Sunday, with air temperatures about zero and wind chills about minus-10 degrees.
Temperatures will be 20 to 25 degrees Sunday night and 25 to 30 degrees Monday.
In central and eastern New York, there's a greater risk of sleet, so snow totals will be less than in Western New York.
"In our area, right now the most likely scenario would be all snow, and a lot of it," Apffel said.
Tuesday's forecast high is 20 to 25 degrees, with lake-effect snow forecast for the Southern Tier, and a chance of light snow Tuesday night in the Buffalo metro area. Wednesday, the high will be 35 to 40 degrees, with a chance of rain or snow, but on Thursday, the high will be only about 15 degrees.