Up to 20 inches of snow forecast for Sunday night through Monday in WNY

This is not primarily a lake-effect snowstorm, Apffel said.

The culprit is a massive low-pressure system that will cut across eastern Pennsylvania Sunday night and veer into eastern New York Monday.

When the snow starts falling – which should be about 8 p.m. Sunday in the City of Buffalo, Apffel said – the wind will be blowing from the east at about 5 to 10 mph.

As the storm progresses, winds will shift to the northeast Monday morning and to the northwest starting around midday Monday.

"You're going to get some lake enhancement as the storm pulls away," Apffel said. That's why the warning period lasts longer and slightly more snow is predicted for the southern half of the region.

Wind speeds will be about 15 to 20 mph Monday morning, 10 to 15 mph Monday afternoon and 20 to 25 mph Monday night, Apffel said. There could be gusts as high as 40 mph along the shores of Lakes Erie and Ontario, especially Monday night.

"Not terribly strong winds – we've certainly seen stronger – but they'll be a factor for a little bit," Apffel said.