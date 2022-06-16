Unusual political dynamic at play in Democratic primary for Erie County clerk's race

If you have ever gotten a driver's license, picked up license plates, registered a gun or bought a house, you already know that the Erie County Clerk's Office is the embodiment of government bureaucracy.

But this year, it is also at the center of an unusual political campaign that has resulted in labeling a lifelong Democrat as an "extreme Republican," and promoting a lifelong, voting Republican – who just recently changed her party affiliation a few months ago – as "the only choice for Democrats."

The campaign also features accusations of nepotism and hypocrisy.

Incumbent County Clerk Michael "Mickey" Kearns, an independent Democrat who has held the Clerk's Office for the past five years, is facing a primary challenge from Eden Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman, a lifelong Republican who recently switched her party affiliation to Democrat.

Kearns, 53, is a lifelong South Buffalo resident who has had an on-and-off relationship with the Democratic Party, though in recent years he has consistently held Republican and Conservative Party endorsements and has been targeted by the Erie County Democratic Party that has launched primary challenges against him.

Erie County Clerk urges homeowners to seek help if they are behind on mortgage payments The pandemic and job losses are leading to an uptick in the number of Erie County residents …

He says he wears his political independence as a badge of honor and points to his ability to keep the county auto bureaus and Registrar's Office running despite challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic as a sign of his ability to deliver for county residents.

Despite the economic shutdown, Kearns opened auto bureaus for curbside service and said he re-engineered the office to handle paper transactions, allow mail-in pistol permit transactions and off-site real estate paperwork processing.

His office, which processes roughly 600,000 transactions a year, still managed a $5 million surplus in 2020, a figure that has grown in subsequent years.

"We never closed," he said.

He also established an appointment system for motor vehicle transactions, which didn't previously exist, to reduce wait times and has been nationally recognized for his work in battling vacant and abandoned "zombie" properties in Erie County.

Democratic challenger

Eden supervisor says police investigating partial pipe bomb thrown into her home Melissa Hartman, who switched political parties from Republican to Democrat in February and is running for Erie County clerk, said the device had multiple threats written on it.

Hartman, 43, a Hamburg native who moved to Eden 11 years ago, points to her town leadership during the Covid-19 crisis and her educational background in higher education administration and operations management as points in her favor.

She also notes that no women hold a countywide elected office in Erie County and that only four women have ever held countywide elected office, including former Clerk and current Governor Kathy Hochul.

As supervisor, Hartman has taken on different leadership roles, she said, and worked to move forward a town master plan that addresses land use issues and would allow the town to modernize without losing its rural character. She also has restructured debt and enabled the Eden water system to be taken over by the Erie County Water Authority to save the town millions of dollars, she said.

As county clerk, she said she wants to establish a gun buyback program, distribute free gun safety locks with every new pistol permit, offer more suicide prevention information, and open a new county auto bureau, preferably on the East Side, to improve public access to motor vehicle services.

She criticized the current downtown location, which is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the county Rath Building, as a frustrating place to find parking or easy public transportation access. She also criticized Kearns for promoting an exclusionary appointment-only system that limited auto bureau access by deterring walk-ins.

Hartman said Kearns began allowing auto bureau walk-ins and establishing a Monday satellite location at the Merriweather Library on the East Side only after her campaign began promoting how she would change current access limitations to services.

"I don’t think that he’s doing the job he should be doing," she said.

Kearns, meanwhile, called Hartman's gun buyback initiative poorly conceived, dangerous and "totally naive." He faulted her for suggesting that auto bureaus or the Clerk's Office would be acceptable places to bring weapons and for failing to consult with anyone in law enforcement about how such a program would be structured or carried out.

"She doesn’t have any idea about how the Clerk’s Office works," Kearns said.

Hartman said her gun buyback program is a goal that would be implemented only after consultation with law enforcement and others to ensure the program could be administered safely.

Politics at play

Hartman says she wants to keep politics out of the County Clerk's Office.

Kearns says that is exactly what he is doing. Hartman disagrees.

She pointed to his aggressive campaign against the Green Light Law to resist legal efforts to provide drivers licenses to immigrants who are not living here legally. He also worked, with some other local political support, to investigate potential cases where ineligible immigrants attempted to register to vote.

Suspected voter registration fraud prompts request for Board of Elections policy Erie County Clerk Michael “Mickey” Kearns highlighted last week’s case to urge Board of Elections commissioners to develop a policy that would allow the Clerk’s Office to confidentially share instances of suspected voter

The clerk's lawsuit and appeal regarding the Green Light Law were both dismissed.

Hartman also faulted Kearns for his broader anti-abortion and conservative immigration stances, saying those aren't in line with a progressive Democratic agenda.

Kearns said it was ridiculous that a lifelong Republican who either voted for Donald Trump or Ted Cruz in the 2016 primary is criticizing him for his positions.

"It’s called hypocrisy," he said, noting that she only recently changed her party affiliation to run against him.

He also pointed out, as she has, that the role of clerk is administrative and has nothing to do with national politics.

Hartman said her political affiliation has always been a low priority, but that she's always held more progressive positions and never been a Trump supporter.

"I was very outspoken against Trump, so much so that my local Republican Party shunned me," she said, noting that she participated in the Western New York Republicans for Biden effort. "That man is a disgrace to this country."

Kearns countered that Hartman could have changed her political affiliation at any time if she felt this way, but instead chose to keep her Republican status because it benefited her politically as Eden town supervisor.

"I am the most independent elected official in Erie County," Kearns said. "I don’t listen to the party bosses. That’s why they don’t like me."

Nepotism charge

This week, Kearns defended himself against charges made by Hartman and County Democratic Party Chairman Jeremy Zellner that he hired his cousin, Kevin Linder, to serve as first deputy clerk, a level position that netted Linder a $20,000 pay raise.

Hartman has called for the county's Board of Ethics to investigate the hiring and Kearns' failure to disclose the family relationship, as elected officials are expected to do yearly.

Kearns said Linder served as chief of staff for the Buffalo Common Council and has been a 16-year lawyer who also worked as an assistant district attorney and was best qualified for the job for all the lawyers who applied for the post.

Under the Board of Ethics legal disclosure requirements, the only cousins who must be disclosed under the county's ethics rules are first cousins. Linder is a second cousin. Kearns also said the raise Linder received is the same pay anyone with his level of experience would have received under county rules.

Hartman accused Kearns of hiding the relationship and called his willingness to appoint a relative to the highest administrative post in the Clerk's Office "disgraceful."

Early voting for in the Democratic primary begins Saturday. Primary Day is June 28. Regardless of the primary outcome, Kearns, who has a fund-raising advantage, will be on the general election ballot with the Republican and Conservative lines. Hartman heads in the primary with the Democratic endorsement and is also running on the Integrity party line.

