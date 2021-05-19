Unmasked: What the state's new Covid-19 rules mean for Western New York

New Covid-19 rules that take effect Wednesday across New York seem simple enough:

Get the vaccine in your arm, take the mask off your face.

But it's not that easy in practice. There are numerous logistical details to work out and exceptions to know about as the state, per Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's announcement Monday, accepts the updated guidance on mask wearing from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new regulations will play out on a case-by-case basis, not one size for all situations.

A team of Buffalo News reporters reached out to discover what the rules mean for Western New Yorkers and what you can expect to encounter when you're dining at a restaurant, shopping at a mall or visiting your doctor.

Social activities

Am I tempting danger if I socialize with a mixed group – some vaccinated, some not?

Vaccinated people are likely safe, unless they have an immune disorder. But unmasked, unvaccinated people may be at risk – mostly to each other.

Here’s how to break it down: