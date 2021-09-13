Unmasked vendors cited at Bills game; questions about fan enforcement remain

The Editorial Board: Poloncarz dropped the ball by reversal on vaccine mandate for Bills games It’s up to every fan to do his or her own calculation of risk vs. reward in attending a Bills game. It could have been different.

"Proper mask-wearing procedures were communicated leading up to the game and masks were given to associates who did not have one when they arrived for their shift," spokesman Glen A. White said in a statement. "We have heard from the Erie County Department of Health about a small number of associates who were found to be in violation of this policy and we will be following up internally to ensure proper compliance."

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz was out of town Monday and wasn't made available for an interview.

He had told reporters last week that county employees would keep a close eye on compliance with mask rules at Sunday's game and, based on what they notice, the county will "make a decision that's appropriate for future games."

"We will be monitoring it and I'll be showing up at the game myself, in all likelihood, just to see how it is and get the reaction from the fans," Poloncarz said. "I do believe that the vast majority of the people who will be going to the football game are vaccinated, but we're going to – we're going to check it out and see if people are really following it. When you have 70,000 fans, you can't have 70,000 observers."

